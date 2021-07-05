Our first look has arrived. Star Wars: Visions is the first official time that George Lucas's space opera has stepped into the world of anime, and we have now had our first look at the upcoming Disney+ anthology series as well as its expected release date of September 22.

Including collaborations with Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG all confirmed to be taking part, there are many signs that this series is going all out when it comes to the quality we can expect from the new expansion of the Star Wars galaxy. With information coming from the Anime Expo Lite 2021, producers on the panel have stated that these world-class studios will all be bringing their own unique ideas and styles to the Star Wars franchise.

The series will see the arrival of new characters as well as some new angles on old favorites as part of the single segment stories that will make up new approach to the Star Wars world. For those viewing the panel, they were able to learn a little more about the studios and a bit about what they would be bringing to the table in the series.

Star Wars: Visions is described in this blurb, "As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio."

Of the individual stories mentioned during the panel, Batman: Ninja creators Kamikaze Doga are responsible for developing a "lone, samurai warrior with a lightsaber" who has a companion who is a droid wearing a straw hat that uses Yojimbo and Seven Samurai as an example of what kind of area that story will cover. Also teased were "Elder" and "Twins" from Studio TRIGGER, "Lop and Ocho" from Geno Studio and "Tattoine Rhapsody", a rock opera from Studio Colorido. Science Saru will take on a tale of an adorable droid, and Kinema Citrus will create the "Village Bride" story.

A full three minute sneak peek looking at the creation of the series and featuring a number of previews is also available via YouTube for those wanting to see more about the series.

With so many Star Wars series' currently in production for Disney+, it is hard to know which to get most excited about for fans of the franchise. The Book of Boba Fett brings a much overdue focus to the fan favorite character. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series returns Ewan McGregor's Jedi to the Star Was saga and fills a gap in the timeline of the movies. Then there is obviously the third season of The Mandalorian, and that is just naming three of the several others that are in various stages of completion.

Now with Star Wars: Visions, it seems like Disney and LucasFilm are going to deliver something like nothing seen before in the Star Wars Universe, and that is a reason to get excited all over again. All 7 episodes of Star Wars: Visions will premiere on Disney+ on September 22, 2021.