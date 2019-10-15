These are the words you're looking for. Several key words from the Star Wars franchise have been officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary. They're certainly not the first words from a galaxy far, far away to make it into the go-to book for definitions, but they're incredibly important to the universe created by George Lucas more than four decades ago.

First up, the Oxford English Dictionary has finally recognized the word lightsaber. Though, it's using the English spelling, "lightsabre." In any event, we now have a formal definition of the weapon for a more civilized age, which reads as follows.

"In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a weapon resembling a sword, but having a destructive beam of light in place of a blade. Also: a toy resembling this."

Now, what good is a lightsaber without a Jedi to wield it? To that point, Jedi has also been included in the dictionary. Of all the words added, this feels like the most necessary. Jedi is one of those words that goes far beyond the Star Wars franchise and is a key, recognizable word within the grand, pop culture landscape. It is defined formally as follows.

"In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a member of an order of heroic, skilled warrior monks who are able to harness the mystical power of the Force. Also in extended and allusive use; esp. someone (humorously) credited with great skill or preternatural powers. Also more fully Jedi knight, Jedi master."

The idea of Jedi being "warrior monks" may see a bit reductive on the surface, but that more or less seems to boil it down quite nicely. Moving on, what is a Jedi without a padawan to train? So yes, Oxford also decided to include padawan in the dictionary which is, again, a key element to the myth of the Jedi and the Force. Here's how they chose to define it.

"In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: an apprentice Jedi. Also (often humorously) in extended and allusive use: a youthful, naive, or untrained person. Frequently in young Padawan, esp. as a form of address."

Last, but certainly not least, we have a formal definition for the Force. The Oxford English Dictionary has definitions for the word "force," but they've made the important distinguishment of this being the capitalized version of the word referring to the mystical energy that binds everyone in a galaxy far, far away and offers balance to the universe. Force is defined as follows.

"In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a mystical universal energy field which certain individuals, such as the Jedi, can harness to gain special powers or abilities. Also in extended use, and in allusions to dialogue from the Star Wars films, esp. may the Force be with you (used to wish someone good luck, courage, etc.)."

So there we have it. Some of those may have been long overdue, but now they will exist in the sacred texts for generations to come. The additions, appropriately, come just ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to hit theaters on December 20. This information comes to us via the Oxford English Dictionary.