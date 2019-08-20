We have our first official look at Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in the upcoming biopic Stardust. The love for musician biopics has been rather vocal of late, with both Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman raking in millions and receiving much acclaim, particularly for the actors in their prospective main roles. Kingsman: The Secret Service's Taron Edgerton excelled as Elton John, and was often singled out as the highlight of the film, whilst Rami Malek was awarded the Best Actor Academy Award for his eerily accurate depiction of Freddie Mercury last year.

Well, it is time to meet the newest member of the group, as we have now been given our first look at actor Johnny Flynn all glammed up as David Bowie for the upcoming biographical drama, Stardust. It goes without saying that Flynn has gone through a few Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes...

Though it may not show much, it is an appropriately moody image, with the actor sporting enough of a likeness to pass as the starman himself. Flynn may not be a hugely well established actor, but he has been the subject of much praise for his performances in the likes of 2017's mysterious drama, Beast, and has a number of big screen roles lined up for next year.

Flynn will be portraying David Bowie at 24-years-of-age, who was of course already a well established musician with four albums under his sparkly belt. The film is set to chronicle the young David Bowie's first visit to the US in 1971, which was around the time he was developing the album Hunky Dory, with the trip inspiring his invention of one of his most famous creations - his alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

The album Hunky Dory featured such legendary hits as Changes and Life on Mars? with the birth of Ziggy Stardust of course leading to the conception and release of his 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, which led to the musician finally making it onto the UK Albums Chart. Despite this, do not expect many of Bowie's tracks making it into the film, as the film will not be reliant on Bowie's music and will use instead period music songs that the musician covered, rather than his original songs.

Here is Stardust's official synopsis: 'Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history; But who was the young man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24 year old David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) embarks on his first road trip to America with struggling publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron), only to be met with a world not yet ready for him. Stardust offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie's first and most memorable alter ego Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world's greatest cultural icons.' Empire Online brings us this first look image.