A movie based on the life of legendary musician David Bowie was inevitable, and thus we have our first trailer and poster for Stardust, which introduce us to actor Johnny Flynn all glammed up as Bowie for the upcoming biographical drama. This first footage from Stardust gives us a good idea of what to expect from the movie, and certainly shows that Flynn has gone through a few ch-ch-ch-ch-changes.

While Johnny Flynn only begins to look like David Bowie if you squint really hard until your eyes are practically closed, he does look to be bringing some real dedication to proceedings, exuding the real man's laid-back confidence as well as his inner vulnerability. While Stardust looks far too ordinary a biography to be a true reflection of the eccentric musical genius who defied genre, it at least looks like a classy enough affair, with the poster in particular taking clear inspiration from the era.

Though Flynn may not be a hugely well-established actor, he has been the subject of much praise for his performances in the likes of 2017's mysterious drama, Beast, and the recent adaptation of the Jane Austen comedy, Emma.

Flynn will be portraying David Bowie at 24-years-of-age, who was of course already a well-established musician with four albums under his sparkly belt. The movie is set to chronicle the young David Bowie's first visit to the US in 1971, which was around the time he was developing the album Hunky Dory, with the trip inspiring his invention of one of his most famous creations - his alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

The album Hunky Dory featured such legendary hits as Changes and Life on Mars? with the birth of Bowie's alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust, leading to the conception and release of his seminal 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, which in turn led to the musician finally making it onto the UK Albums Chart.

Sadly, do not expect many of Bowie's tracks making it into Stardust, as the plan is for the movie to not be reliant on his music and will instead use period music songs that the musician covered, rather than his original songs.

The official synopsis for Stardust reads, "Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history. But who was the young man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24-year-old David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) embarks on his first road trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron), only to be met with a world not yet ready for him. STARDUST offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie's first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world's greatest cultural icons."

Directed by Gabriel Range, who has written the screenplay alongside Christopher Bell, Stardust features Jena Malone, Marc Maron, Aaron Poole, Roanna Cochrane, Jorja Cadence, Annie Briggs, and Ryan Blakley alongside Johnny Flynn in the lead. You can see the movie for yourself when it hits theaters and On Demand on November 25th. This comes to us courtesy of IFC Films.