With last year's Avengers: Endgame near-enough ending the decade-spanning MCU saga that began with Iron Man, fans are wondering what new characters and elements will be added to the ongoing franchise moving forward. Well, a new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios has big plans to use Starfox, the brother of Endgame's tyrannical Thanos, sometime in the MCU's future.

The Marvel character Starfox, whose real name is Eros, is the brother of Thanos, both of whom are Eternals and whose father is the wise Eternal A'lars a.k.a. Mentor. During the earliest days of development on the upcoming The Eternals movie, it was suggested the character could be one of the characters featured in the Chloé Zhao feature. With some details regarding the movie having now been revealed, we now know that Starfox is not a character represented in the main cast of the movie, meaning that he could be debuted in a sequel or another Marvel project. Some have even suggested that Starfox could feature in a Captain Marvel sequel or the rumored Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

Eros grew up to be a fun-loving, carefree womanizer in contrast to his weird-chinned brother Thanos, a power-hungry, misanthropic schemer. Only when Thanos launched his first major attack against Titan, an attack that left their mother Sui-San dead, did Eros begin to take life a little more seriously. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Eros has fought alongside Titan's handful of survivors, as well as joining the Kree Captain Mar-Vell and the Avengers in the first major defeat of Thanos. Eros/Starfox has the power to psychically control other people's emotions and has been a member of both the Avengers and Dark Guardians.

Meanwhile, The Eternals is the upcoming 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is directed by Chloé Zhao and written by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Richard Madden stars as Ikaris alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan. The Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, must re-unite to protect Earth from their enemies, the Deviants.

Though specific plot details remain at a minimum, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously called the feature an expensive risk for the outfit. "It is a very big movie," Feige said last year. "It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward. That's a risk if I've ever heard one."

While we await more news regarding the debut of Starfox, we have The Eternals to look forward to, which is scheduled for release on February 12, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from MCU Cosmic.