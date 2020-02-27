Will Stargate ever get a big screen reboot? Roland Emmerich recently gave an update on the project and it doesn't look good. The movie hit theaters in 1994 and was given mixed reviews by critics. However, it went on to become a global success and kicked off the Stargate franchise, which includes the TV shows Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe. There was even the web series Stargate Origins. Fans of the franchise have hoped for Stargate 2 for decades now.

It appears that Stargate fans are going to have to continue to wait. Director Roland Emmerich recently gave an update on the project and it doesn't currently look good. However, that doesn't mean that the studio might not jump on the project at a later date. In today's world of reboots and remakes, anything is possible. Emmerich had this to say about the Stargate reboot.

"Yeah, I kind of talked a little bit with MGM about Stargate. But I think this is going nowhere because there was another TV show, and they kind of realized that if it's like some sort of a mixed bag."

Directed by Roland Emmerich, Stargate stars Kurt Russell, James Spader, Jaye Davidson, Alexis Cruz, Mili Avital, and Viveca Lindfors. The story centers on the premise of a 'Stargate,' which is an "ancient ring-shaped device that creates a wormhole enabling travel to a similar device elsewhere in the universe." In 2015, Roland Emmerich was working on what would have been a reboot of the original movie. At the time, the director said things were looking good for the project. Now, five years later, it appears that it has been left in the dust.

Stargate SG-1 stars Amanda Tapping and Richard Dean Anderson recently reunited and hoped that the franchise would continue, whether it be on the big or small screen. Tapping said, "I know that there's interest from MGM, for sure, to try to revitalize the franchise in some way." However, the idea seems to have stalled with the studio for now. With a franchise as large as Stargate, there are a million of different places a new story could go. We could see a big screen reboot, or as Tapping suggested, "Movie of the Week-type movies, or a limited-run miniseries."

For now, it appears that MGM isn't interested in moving forward with the Stargate reboot. The fanbase is still there and hungry for more material, so it will likely just be a question of time. Maybe the studio is looking to work with a new director in order to reboot the entire franchise. It's possible that some new creative talent could bring the franchise to uncharted territory, though fans would love to see Roland Emmerich back behind the camera, or at least helping to write and produce. We'll just have to continue to wait. The interview with Emmerich was originally conducted by Comic Book.