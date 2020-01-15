Disney+ has released the first trailer for Stargirl. Today also happens to be star Grace VanderWaal's 16th birthday. VanderWaal first captured the attention of millions when she played her ukulele in her YouTube videos and then again when she won season 11 of America's Got Talent by performing her original music. Stargirl, which hits Disney+ on March 13th, marks her feature-length debut and she brings along her trusty ukulele for the ride.

Stargirl from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times' best-selling young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli. The story is about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves... and their world. The book was originally published in 2000 and has since made its way to the stage as a critically acclaimed play.

Stargirl focuses on Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere), who is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school's marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The trailer for Stargirl taps into Grace VanderWaal's musical talent as we see her begin with a solo version of the Beach Boys' hit 1963 single "Be True to Your School." It's clear from the start that the movie is going to incorporate a lot of music to get the story across, which is obviously fitting. VanderWaal's fans have been waiting to see her acting chops in a movie ever since it was announced that she was getting into the world of acting and they have already been giving the trailer a lot of views. It looks like this more than likely will not be the last time that we see her on screen.

A celebration of individuality, kindness and the power of the human spirit, Stargirl is directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay by Kristin Hahn and Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz based on the novel by Jerry Spinelli. The film stars singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito. Stargirl is produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, p.g.a., Lee Stollman, p.g.a., and Kristin Hahn, p.g.a., with Jordan Horowitz, Jim Powers, Jerry Spinelli, Eddie Gamarra, Catherine Hardwicke and Jonathan Levin as executive producers. You can check out the Stargirl trailer above, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.