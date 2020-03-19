Starz is offering free streaming to non-members for the rest of March. The network will allow people to stream select titles from their library as everybody attempts to stay indoors. The coronavirus is continuing to spread throughout the world, which has found some people in mandatory quarantine. While most of North America has not gotten to that point, it could happen, which means there's going to be even more streaming going on in the next few weeks.

Starz is allowing non-subscribers to stream the first full seasons of Black Sails and Vida, along with the pilots of a number of their original shows. At this time, the free deal will last until the end of March, though it could very well be extended and even add in more titles at the same time. As of this writing, America To Me, American Gods, Wrong Man, Magic City, Party Down, Ash vs Evil Dead, Da Vinci's Demons, Flesh and Bone, Dancing on the Edge, and The Girlfriend Experience are just a sampling of some of the shows available.

Disney+ is gearing up to add a ton of new content and just started streaming Frozen 2 well ahead of its release date. Universal Pictures is also getting in on the experimentation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting tomorrow, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma will all be online for 48 hour rental. All three movies were recently released and are considered to be in theaters still, though all of the movie theaters are shut down. The movies will cost $20 to rent.

As more and more people are effected by the coronavirus, more studios will probably start offering more deals. Sony is already getting a head start by releasing Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, which just opened in theaters, online. The movie will be released on March 24th and will cost $19.99 to purchase. While this is great for people who have to remain indoors, it is also good for the studio who is looking to recoup any of the $45 million they shelled out to make the movie. Warner Bros. is in the same boat with Birds of Prey, which is also set to be released next week, a full 46 days earlier than it was initially planned.

Starz and the rest of the streaming world are trying to find ways to entertain people as boredom and uncertainty sets in. There's no telling how long we'll all have to practice social distancing while trying to remain indoors, but it looks like it's going to be a little longer. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the studios and networks decide to do for people who are stuck. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can head over to the official Starz site to check out all of the titles that will be free to stream.

Titles available to stream without a subscription include the following:

America To Me

American Gods

Ash vs Evil Dead

Camelot

Da Vinci's Demons

Dancing on the Edge

Dublin Murders

Flesh and Bone

Howards End

Leavenworth

Magic City

Now Apocalypse

Outlander

Party Down

Power

Spartacus - Blood and Sand

Survivor's Remorse

Sweetbitter

The Girlfriend Experience

The Missing

The Pillars of The Earth

The Rook

The Spanish Princess

The White Princess

The White Queen

Warriors of Liberty City

Wrong Man