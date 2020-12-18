Saved by the Bell star Dexter Darden has put himself forward for a role in the upcoming Static Shock live-action movie, saying that he would love to be part of the project. The says he would love to leap into the big-budget blockbuster genre, and asserts his love for comic books, and his passion for an important property like Static Shock.

"I'm a massive comic book fan. I'm a massive, massive comic book fan. Like I have a Spider-Man pillow, my recording studio and my room are dedicated to Marvel. And so, any opportunity to be a part of any franchise would be fantastic. But I know there's a rumor of Static Shock coming back around and Michael B. Jordan doing some producing. So, if there is a way for me to get involved in that, if I have an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing trailblazing project like that, I wouldn't mind being a part of it."

Dexter Darden plays Devante Young, one of the new students transferred to Bayside High School in the wake of school closings brought on by Gov. Zack Morris's inept budget cuts, in the recent Saved by the Bell reboot. The actor even has some tentpole movie experience on the big screen thanks to his role in the Maze Runner franchise, putting him in a good position to join the Static Shock adaptation.

A cinematic venture based on Static Shock was officially confirmed during the most recent DC FanDome event, with Creed star Michael B Jordan on board as a producer. The actor will produce the movie under his Warner-based banner, Outlier Society, and has already teased plans for the project to hopefully spawn a franchise for black superheroes. "I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that," Jordan said earlier this year. "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

Static Shock director Reginald Hudlin stated that the movie is being developed as a theatrical feature at Warner Bros. saying, "One of the things we're really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media. When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said 'Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It's time to expand back into all those areas and then some.' So we're in serious conversations about, as we're launching the comic book series, developing the 'Static Shock' movie. That will be a theatrical feature film."

Based on the DC title, Static Shock will follow Virgil Hawkins, a 14-year-old who is accidently exposed to an experimental mutagen that leaves the geeky high school student with electromagnetic superpowers, becoming the superhero Static. He channels his newfound powers to fight evil, aided by his pal Osgood, who builds gadgets to help Virgil fight crime. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.