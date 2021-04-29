Michael Jordan's planned Static Shock movie has gotten another small update with the producer noting that he's "really excited" with how the story is turning out. In the original comic books from DC, Static is a superhero that's created when Virgil Ovid Hawkins is exposed to a radioactive chemical. This gives him the superhuman abilities of electromagnetic control and generation.

Last year at DC FanDome, it was announced that a live-action Static Shock movie was in development at Warner Bros. Soon after, Jordan joined the project as a co-producer alongside Reginald Hudlin. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, will serve as one of the production studios alongside DC Films, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Milestone Media. Last month, Randy McKinnon (Grand Army) was named as a writer of Static Shock.

In a new chat with Collider, Michael B. Jordan was asked about the current status of Static Shock. While we're still far off from getting an official release date, Jordan discussed the draft that's in the works by McKinnon, and he's pretty happy with how things are going creatively. The actor and filmmaker also spoke about the representation a character like Static brings to the table and how important this can be to young viewers.

"Right now we have a writer, Randy McKinnon, who's putting together a take and a draft right now, really excited ... I mean, again, as a kid growing up, watching Static Shock, it was something that inspired me. And [having] that type of representation at a young age, it was really important to me, and I know it would be important to a lot of other kids today. So to be able to adapt the live-action version of that, I'm really, really excited about. So no real timelines, and I guess no real updates or anything like that. But we're in the process of building that out. And I can't wait to have something more to tell you guys later."

Jordan also addressed the rumors of his potential casting as Superman on the big screen. Recently, Ta-Nehisi Coates was tapped by Warner Bros. to write a Superman reboot with J.J. Abrams producing. Rumor is the movie will feature the first live-action Black Superman on the big screen, and there's been a lot of speculation that Jordan will be the one to get the role. In the Collider interview, Jordan says he's flattered by the rumors, but he isn't currently attached to the project.

"I mean, I'm flattered that I keep coming up in conversation in these rumors to play characters like that. I mean, as you know, I've been rumored to play so many different characters over the years. I mean, at this point, it's flattering, I'm humbled by it. And whoever ends up stepping into that role, it's definitely one to look for."

Static Shock was previously adapted as an animated series, airing for four seasons between 2000 and 2004. Featuring Phil LaMarr as the voice of the superhero, the show further popularized the character, resulting in new Static Shock comic books, toys, and other forms of merchandise. Fans who remember watching the series at the time have been wanting to see a live-action movie for years, and progress might be slow, but it looks like it's finally happening. There is word that Static Shock could go straight to HBO Max, but that has never been confirmed. This news comes to us from Collider.