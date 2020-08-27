Having now finished with the Star Wars franchise, Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega is toying with the idea of joining the comic book movie craze, with fans of the actor suggesting roles he could play in future movies. Sadly, the actor rejects the suggestion that he could play Static Shock in the recently confirmed live-action adaptation out of hand.

" Too old! I'd love to see a newcomer!"

A Static Shock movie is now officially in the works, with the exciting reveal made during the DC FanDome event. Director Reginald Hudlin stated that the movie is being developed as a theatrical feature at Warner Bros. saying, "One of the things we're really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media. When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said 'Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It's time to expand back into all those areas and then some.' So we're in serious conversations about, as we're launching the comic book series, developing the 'Static Shock' movie. That will be a theatrical feature film."

The Static Shock movie announced at DC FanDome will follow Virgil Hawkins, a 14-year-old who is accidently exposed to an experimental mutagen that leaves the geeky high school student with electromagnetic superpowers. He channels his newfound powers to fight evil, aided by his pal Osgood, who builds gadgets to help Virgil fight crime. Considering that Boyega is nearing thirty, he is not wrong in thinking that he's perhaps a little old to be playing a high schooler.

One DC character that John Boyega would apparently love to play though is that of Batman family member Red Hood. Following the suggestion from a fan on social media that the only DC character Boyega should play is the John Stewart version of Green Lantern, Boyega responded with disappointment saying, "Lmaooooo too funny. I can't be red hood? Damn."

Murdered by the Joker, the Jason Todd version of Batman's sidekick, Robin, is resurrected in the comic book arc Under the Red Hood and returns to Gotham under the guise of the Red Hood, an anti-hero with skills and methods similar to Batman, only much more lethal. The character has become a fan-favorite over the years, with many hoping to one say see his inclusion in a Batman movie on the big screen.

Until then, the character is due to make his small screen debut in the third season of Titans, with Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd on the series, taking up the Red Hood mantle in order to wreak brutal havoc on the criminals of Gotham, no doubt much to the superhero team's chagrin.

Rocketing to fame thanks to his part in the Disney Star Wars trilogy, Boyega would make a solid choice for either Red Hood or Green Lantern now that his time in a galaxy far, far away has come to end, something that the actor was rather happy about. "Yeah! Yeah, I'm ready for life after Star Wars," Boyega joked. "After Star Wars, that's when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It's bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Isaac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I'm ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world."

This comes to us courtesy of John Boyega's official Twitter account.

Too old! I’d love to see a newcomer! https://t.co/Dq7giNlpex — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 26, 2020

Lmaooooo too funny. I can’t be red hood? Damn 🥺 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 26, 2020