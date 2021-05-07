Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, Luther) has a brand new action movie on his to-do list. Warner Bros. has won the rights to a new script titled Stay Frosty. This flick, which will be set during Christmastime, will team Elba with director Sam Hargrave. The filmmaker recently made a huge impression on Hollywood with Extraction, which was released on Netflix last year.

According to multiple reports, Warner Bros. won what appears to have been a competitive auction for the script, which was written by Tyler Marceca. It is said that the studio will pay more than $1 million for the script. Idris Elba and Sam Hargrave, in addition to starring and directing respectively, are both on board to produce as well. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment are also set as producers. A brief logline for Stay Frosty was revealed, which reads as follows.

"After miraculously surviving a bullet to the head, a man has to figure out who wants him dead and why. He needs to stop the assassin while still making it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son."

On paper, this is quite the package. Mid-budget action flicks are back in a big way. John Wick helped to reignite the trend several years ago and Extraction helped to further drive home just how successful this formula can be, when executed correctly. Get a beloved star, pair them with a promising director, go crazy with the action and let it rip. To that point, Extraction was said to be Netflix's most-watched original movie to date. Sam Hargrave is expected to return to direct the sequel, which is again being produced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

It adds yet another big project to Idris Elba's growing slate. The actor, aside from his work as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has starred in movies such as Prometheus, Pacific Rim and Concrete Cowboy. He remains one of the most in-demand actors working today. Elba recently wrapped filming on George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and also has The Harder They Fall in the can. Next up, Elba will be seen as Bloodsport in director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Sam Hargrave got his start in the world of stunts. Like Idris Elba, he worked quite a bit in the MCU, specifically alongside the Russo brothers, on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. He also served as a second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War. Extraction, which starred fellow MCU alum Chris Hemsworth, was Hargrave's feature directorial debut. It proved to be a major hit and has paved the way for a promising career behind the camera for Hargrave. He is also attached to direct Combat Control, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star in the lead role.

There is no word yet on how soon production could get underway. For now, both Idris Elba and Sam Hargrave seem quite busy. Whether or not this ends up becoming a top priority remains to be seen. This news comes to us via Deadline.