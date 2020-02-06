A large, edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy has arrived, sure to trigger the sweet tooth of any major Ghostbusters fan. Made from real marshmallows and coated with granulated sugar with a mouth and eyes made with icing, the edible Stay Puft mascot is as delicious as Ghostbusters novelty snacks can get. Recreating the look of the classic villain, the candy comes complete with his trademark blue bib, red neckerchief, and little hat. Officially licensed, the front of the candy is fully molded to match the puffy look of the gigantic antagonist, though the snack is completely flat on the backside.

In Ghostbusters, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is an innocent mascot who Ray remembers from his childhood. This memory conjures a Godzilla-sized paranormal version of the marshmallow-based character who proceeds to attack the city. By the end, the Ghostbusters succeed in blowing up the Marshmallow Man, spraying the streets and residents of New York with gooey marshmallow cream. It's an iconic scene and arguably one that's never been matched in the subsequent Ghostbusters movies.

Not a factor in Ghostbusters II or Paul Feig's 2016 reboot (though he did show up for a quick cameo as a parade ballon), the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is really limited to just the original Ghostbusters movie from 1984. Still, the character remains one of the most recognizable figures from the Ghostbusters franchise. That they're still making snack foods based on the mascot's design to this very day says a lot about the legacy of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and what better way to celebrate that than to eat him in marshmallow form. Just try not to do it all in one sitting, as that's an all-but-guaranteed stomach ache.

This is probably just a part of lots of new Ghostbusters merchandise we can expect to release over the coming months. The next installment of the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will be hitting theaters this summer. Serving as a direct sequel to the original movie and its 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will feature many returning actors reprising their roles, including fan favorites Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. As the giant manifestation of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man was destroyed in the original movie, chances are we won't be seeing the classic monster in Afterlife, but I'm still holding out hope for seeing his face on a package of marshmallows in the background.

In any case, if you ever wanted to eat the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, this might be your chance. For those who particularly love the taste of marshmallows, the gargantuan Ghostbusters villain in a sailor suit looked just as tasty as he did scary in the movie, and the time has come for fans of the movies to take a bite out of the big baddie. Because so many other Ghostbusters fans feel the same way, the edible Stay Puft mascot is selling out quickly from online retailers offering the product, but you can see more photos and find out more info at the Vat19 official website. You can also watch Vat19's taste-test video of the snack food below.