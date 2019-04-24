Laugh, cry and celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Steel Magnolias as the hit 1989 comedy-drama returns to movie theaters this May, continuing the TCM Big Screen Classics Series.

Led by an incredible cast that includes Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts, Steel Magnolias was a box-office smash, charming audiences with its story of friendship, love and resilience. Steel Magnolias also helped rocket Roberts into the stratosphere of Hollywood super-stardom in just her third major role, for which she won her first Oscar® nomination. Now, Steel Magnolias returns to more than 600 movie theaters nationwide for three days only, marking its 30th anniversary.

Roberts plays one of the residents of a fictional Louisiana town, which screenwriter Robert Harling based on his hometown of Natchitoches. In the adaptation of Harling's play, directed by Herbert Ross and produced by Ray Stark, the cast generates laughter and tears in equal amounts in the story of unforgettable women who unite in the face of tragedy. For this anniversary presentation, TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will provide special commentary before and after the film.

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures will present Steel Magnolias on Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time), Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 7:00 p.m. (local time) and Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Tickets for Steel Magnolias can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

You can take a look at the rest of the year's line-up, which includes some can't-miss classics back on the big screen for a limited time only. So far this year, we've already seen The Wizard of Oz return to theaters in January, followed by My Fair Lady, To Kill a Mockingbird and Ben-Hur. Gone with the Wind also recently had a mini-revival which broke a few box office records in its return. Along with Steel Magnolias, here's what the rest of the line-up looks like.

The lineup for the 2019 "TCM Big Screen Classics" includes:

• True Grit - 5/5 & 8

• Steel Magnolias - 5/19, 21 & 22

- 5/19, 21 & 22 • Field of Dreams - 6/16 & 18

• Glory - 7/21 & 24

• Hello, Dolly! - 8/11 & 14

• Lawrence of Arabia - 9/1 & 4

• The Shawshank Redemption - 9/22, 24 & 25

• Alien - 10/13, 15 & 16

• The Godfather Part II - 11/10, 12 & 13

When Harry Met Sally - 12/1 & 3

You can check out the trailer for this event along with a new poster and some revived images direct from Fathom.