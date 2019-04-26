After being found in the bottom of a swimming pool by husband Demián Bichir, Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk has died. Bichir confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, telling his followers how his beloved wife passed away peacefully on April 20. "It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain," Bichir says in the post. "Stefanie's beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever." Sherk was only 43 years old.

This real-life horror story began on April 12, when Demián Bichir discovered his wife submerged at the bottom of the family pool at their Sherman Oaks home after returning from a grocery store trip. Paramedics were immediately called to the scene, successfully resuscitating Sherk and transferring to to a hospital. Tragically, the actress never recovered, ultimately dying eight days later. Reportedly, Sherk had somehow weighed herself down to keep herself underwater in the pool, and law enforcement has ruled the death a suicide. Officially, her causes of death are listed as anoxic encephalopathy, asphyxia, and drowning. Sherk was said to suffer from bouts of depression, and an autopsy will soon determine if any foreign substances in her body may have contributed to her death.

Sherk has many acting credits to her name. She appeared alongside Eva Longoria in Bichir's directorial debut movie Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song, in addition to movies like Star Power, Valentine's Day, and Loco Love. The actress also appeared on CSI: Cyber and starred in the 2015 TV show #Hashtag: The Series as the mother of a technology-obsessed teenager. Prior to her death, Sherk had also shot scenes for the upcoming horror reboot The Grudge, playing a therapist in the movie. The posthumous performance can be seen when the movie releases in theaters on January 3, 2020.

Bichir has been building a strong acting resume as well, once earning an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination for the 2011 movie A Better Life. In 2015, he starred in Quentin Tarantino's gritty Western movie The Hateful Eight. He also appeared in the modern horror prequel movies Alien: Covenant and The Nun, and has been cast for roles in the upcoming movies Chaos Walking and Godzilla vs. Kong. Additionally, Bachir will star in this summer's drama series Grand Hotel, which is set to premiere on ABC on June 17.

Although Sherk did not have children with Bashir, the two had been caring for Bashir's young daughter from a previous relationship. We can only imagine the pain that's currently being felt by those who knew Sherk best. Dying at such a young age is always tragic in any given situation, but it hurts that much more when individuals decide to take their own lives. At this time, we offer our condolences to Sherk's family, friends, and fans, and may she forever rest in peace. This information comes to us from The Blast.