Step Brothers has easily gone on to become one of Will Ferrell's most beloved comedies. As such, there has been a lot of talk, or at least talk from others about a sequel over the years. Since the movie was financially successful, Ferrell, co-star John C. Reilly and director Adam McKay have at least kicked around some ideas. Now, the basic plot for Step Brothers 2 has been revealed and it sounds pretty fantastic.

Will Ferrell was recently speaking in defense of Anchorman 2, a comedy sequel that everyone seemed to want but few people ultimately liked. During the course of the conversation, he was asked about Step Brothers 2 and, for the first time, he dished on some actual plot details that had been kicked around. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We talked about 'Step Brothers,' and then Adam and I got sidetracked with other things...We had a whole story where John and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well."

Considering it's been nearly 10 years since the first Step Brothers, that idea sounds pretty perfect. Dale and Brennan only just got their lives together at the end of the first movie, so they would have only really been working for a handful of years before trying to retire, which sounds like something they would do. Will Ferrell also said a while back that the movie would see one of them married with a kid and that one of them gets knocked "back to square one." Ferrell also talked a bit about the catch-22 of doing a sequel in the first place, which is part of the reason Step Brothers 2 may not ever happen.

"The sequel thing is so funny because, we decided obviously to go down the road with 'Anchorman,' and we made what I thought was a really great sequel, really funny...The entertainment media and fans beg you, and beg you, and beg you for sequels, and then you make it and you definitely have a fraction that's like, 'Well, not as good as the first one.' So I guess it's a catch-22. It's a nice catch-22, because people love the movies in the first place."

At the moment, there's no indication that Step Brothers 2 is officially on Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, or Adam McKay's schedule. Ferrell has indicated previously that there's a small chance the sequel could happen, but not anytime soon. McKay has also been focusing on more serious projects lately, so that could get in the way of this sequel ever happening. Given the newly revealed plot, via NY Daily News, it's a bit of a bummer to think Step Brothers 2 may never see the light of day. The good news is, next year, Ferrell and Reilly star in Holmes and Watson, which could very well help scratch that itch a little bit.