Not to disappoint those holding out hope, but John C. Reilly says that Step Brothers 2 isn't happening. At least not right now. Step Brothers recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and the movie has truly endured over the years. It was successful at the time of its release, no doubt. However, it's legacy has only increased and, given its popularity, there is a lot of desire to see a sequel happen. Unfortunately, it just doesn't sound like it's in the cards.

John C. Reilly is currently promoting his upcoming western, The Sisters Brothers, which co-stars Joaquin Phoenix. The actor has displayed his range in recent years and before 2018 is up, he's also going to star in Wreck-It Ralph 2 as well as Stan and Ollie, which will document the comedic duo of Laurel and Hardy. Comedy has remained a part of his repertoire, though, in a recent interview, Reilly explains that sequels aren't always the most appealing thing. Here's what he had to say about making Step Brothers 2.

"We've been talking about it pretty much since the first one came out. For most artists, sequels aren't the most attractive thing. Fans, of course, are different. If you like pizza, you want more pizza. I understand people really getting into the idea, but in terms of having something on the table, no, there isn't."

Will Ferrell revealed last year that he and Adam McKay, who directed Step Brothers, had cooked up an idea for a sequel. The plot would have seen Dale and Brennan attempting to follow their parents to a retirement community, claiming that they had also earned the right to retire. Despite having some ideas, nothing has materialized. John. C Reilly says that he's become accustomed to answering questions about Step Brothers 2, as he's approached about it constantly.

"If I go out on the street, pretty much every day that I'm out in public, somebody asks about a sequel...We had some great ideas over the years. I hope I don't age out of the possibility. It might be really sad if we're like 60 years old and doing it."

Adam McKay has since moved on to do more work outside of comedy. He directed The Big Short, which garnered a Best Picture Oscar nomination. He then moved on to tackle HBO's dramatic series Succession. It's unlikely they would ever do the sequel without him and he seems preoccupied for the time being.

Step Brothers 2, for now, remains one of those never say never things, so it would seem, despite the fact that there are no plans for it currently. For those looking to have that Ferrell and Reilly itch scratched, the two are appearing in Holmes and Watson, a comedic take on Sherlock Holmes, which is currently slated to arrive in theaters on December 21. This news comes to us courtesy of Indie Wire.