While Kathryn Hahn is known to many now for playing Agatha in WandaVision, there are some of her older fans who will remember her for her much earlier roles, such as playing Alice Huff in the 2008 movie Step Brothers. Those who have seen the film will no doubt remember the intense and strange affair her character had with John C. Reilly's Dale Doback, but it seems that the movie's famous bathroom scene which saw the pair caught up a burst of passion could have been even more bizarre.

In Step Brothers, the pair are seen having intimate moments in a number of places, which includes a men's bathroom in a restaurant. While acting out the scene, it turns out that the couple decide to, in the middle of their clinch, act out a theoretical situation of killing someone and working out how to get away with it. If this doesn't sound familiar to you, then it's probably because it was not in the final cut of the movie, and it also wasn't scripted; it was just something that they improvised on the spot.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Kathryn Hahn recalled working with Reilly and how they sometimes went off at a tangent. She said, "Adam McKay wrote an incredible script, and we would do it once as written and then we'd go off. And sometimes it would have zero to do with any story that was on the page. John C. Riley and I, our story could have been so much darker than what was ultimately on camera. In our bathroom scene, we had planned a murder and a cover-up as a way to - it got real dark some of those improvs. But Adam really did allow us to go there. And I think that's why I keep using the word 'anarchy' because it really felt that way."

There are so many questions that this raises around what could have ended up in the movie if they had been allowed to run with the idea and really flesh it out, but it does sound like they would have needed a whole new movie of its own just to contain the entire scenario they could possibly have come up with involving this on the spot murder. How far would they have gone? Who would have been the unfortunate victim? Could they have been a modern Bonnie and Clyde? We will never get answers to this, but it would have been nice to see the pair of them playing this out at the time without any real plan of what they were going to say or do next.

While the film may be fondly remembered by some, the critics were pretty mixed on its release which has played a big part in a sequel never getting off the ground. So though we are unlikely to see where the characters are now, we can look forward to seeing much more of Kathryn Hahn soon as she appears in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania later this year and recently jumped on board the all-star cast of Knives Out 2, which will arrive on Netflix next year.