Netflix has released the first trailer and poster for one of their first original movies in 2018, Step Sisters, which debuts January 19 on the streaming service. It will actually be the second Netflix original movie to be released this year, followed by The Polka King starring Jack Black on January 12, then followed by A Futile and Stupid Gesture starring Will Forte on January 26. This new comedy takes viewers inside the world of collegiate step dancing, with one ambitious young woman asked to help out a rival sorority.

Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She's president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, liaison to the college dean and a star student who is on her way to to Harvard Law School. But when Jamilah is asked to teach a misbehaving, mostly white sorority how to step, success seems impossible. Without telling her own sorority sisters, Jamilah begins training rivals Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) for the "Steptacular" competitive dance competition. We learn in the trailer that Jamilah is put up to this Herculean task by the dean, who guarantees that if she helps with this dance battle, that he'll guarantee her admission into Harvard Law School.

The Netflix Original Movie stars Megalyn Echikunwoke, Matt McGorry, Naturi Naughton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marque Richardson, Eden Sher, Lyndon Smith, Gage Golightly, Nia Jervier and Alessandra Torresani. Directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline, Paid in Full) and written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People), who also serves as an executive producer, Step Sisters is produced by Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe (Master of None), Ben Cory Jones (Insecure) and Matt Alvarez (Straight Outta Compton). Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman also serve as producers, and Patrick Murray and Josh Reinhold are executive producers on the film.

While it will be released on the Netflix streaming service and not in theaters, it will debut the same day as Warner Bros.' 12 Strong starring Chris Hemsworth, Den of Thieves starring Gerard Butler and 50 Cent and Open Road Films' Forever My Girl starring Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe. Netflix will reportedly spend approximately $8 billion on original content in 2018, which could lead to an even bigger crop of original movies and TV shows than the streaming service has currently made available.

Megalyn Echikunwoke is best known for playing Mari McCabe, a.k.a. Vixon on The CW's Arrow and the Vixen spin-off series, along with the Freedom Fighters: The Ray show on CW Seed. She is currently in production on Night School, alongside star Kevin Hart. It remains to be seen if we'll get any more footage from this Netflix original movie between now and January 19, but while we wait for more updates, take a look at the new trailer and poster below.