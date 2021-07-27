Stephen Dorff, best known for playing the villain Deacon Frost in 1998's Blade, created a stir last month when he said some unsavory things about Marvel's Black Widow. Dorff, in an interview with Independent, called Black Widow "Garbage" and that it "looked like a bad video game". He also said that he was embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson and would never star in "those movies".

Dorff's comments were not taken lightly by fans who pointed out that he has also starred in comic book films before. Some also said that he was just trying to stay relevant while wanting free publicity for his upcoming movies. But whatever the case, Dorff feels bad about what he said and has seemingly apologized to Scarlett Johansson.

Recently, a TMZ reporter caught Stephen Dorff leaving a restaurant in L.A. and asked him about his comments to which Dorff replied, "Oh, I love Scarlett. I think that was taken a little bit out of context. She's a great actress. I just... I'm not a fan [Of the movie]. I love Scarlett, though, I heard she's going to be a mom so I wish her the best and she's an old friend of mine so I felt bad about that comment."

When he was asked if he had seen Black Widow, Dorff replied in the negative. He also expressed his fondness for more dark and out-of-the-box superhero films.

"I haven't seen [Black Widow], I don't really go to those movies. I liked Iron Man, I like when they go a little darker. I love the Joker. I'm looking forward to the new Batman, Matt Reeves's film. But, you know, that guy in England got me at a moment where I was just sh*t talking a little bit and I felt a little bad about it."

The reporter then mentioned "Marvel Fatigue" to Dorff and sought his views on that, to which Dorff said, "I don't Know, I wish Mahershala the best with the Blade remake cause you know they're redoing Blade and Mahershala Ali, we did True Detective together. He's an amazing actor so I wish him the best."

Finally, when he was asked if he has heard from Scarlett, Dorff said, "No, I haven't but I sent her a little note, though."

Dorff is looking forward to the Blade remake and recently endorsed the casting of Mahershala as the new Vampire Hunter. Dorff also expressed his willingness to reprise the role of Deacon frost in the remake, but that seems unlikely. Blade will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) from a screenplay by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen) and will likely release in 2023.

While he may have Dorff irked many fans with his crass comments, he wasn't completely wrong. Black Widow dropped considerably at the box office in its second week and has been called underwhelming by even hardcore Marvel fans. The film has also received criticism for the excess CGI and a bad third act. But Black Widow currently sits at an 81% rating on rotten tomatoes and is still a vastly enjoyable film.

Dorff was deemed the next big thing in Hollywood back in the 90s. But his career never took off as most people had expected. After Blade, Dorff starred in moderately successful films like Public Enemies and the Sofia Coppola directed Somewher e. But he never again enjoyed the fame he got with Blade. Dorff also starred in the third season of HBO's critically acclaimed True Detective. This news was first reported by TMZ.