Stephen King has given the Child's Play remake his official seal of approval. The horror legend didn't expect anything from the movie at all and didn't even bother seeing it in the theater. However, it sounds like he wishes he would have gone to see what Lars Klevberg and crew created on the big screen after watching it at home. Obviously, there was quite a bit of controversy surrounding the movie upon its announcement and arrival. There were and are still many who believe the franchise should have been left alone.

Stephen King may have had some misgivings about the Child's Play remake at first, but that all subsided once he hit play at home. King's thoughts about the idea of the remake likely mirror those of horror fans who still have yet to see the movie. While the reviews were mixed, a lot of younger fans were into the remake. King had this to say in his review.

"I didn't go see it in the theaters, because I thought, 'Well, this is just another warmed-over sequel.' Mark Hamill does the voice of Chucky and I just f**king loved that movie. I laughed and I cried at the things in there. Everybody who's in the movie does a terrific job. It's a smart script and it's just a load of fun. It really is."

That's a pretty amazing endorsement for the Child's Play remake right there. Stephen King doesn't go out of his way to say nice things about a project unless he really means it. Hell, there's even some movies and TV shows based on his own work that he doesn't praise half as much as he does this movie. As for specifics, the horror author gave a few reasons as to why he loved it. He explains.

"It's gruesome as hell. There's this scene where this guy is [laughs] hanging some Christmas lights on his house, and Chucky does something to the ladder, and he falls off and he lands on his feet, and his bones come right out the side [now convulsing with laughter] of his legs. And you know, it's not funny, but at the same time it is funny."

Stephen King's endorsement may be enough to get some horror fans to check out the Child's Play remake. A sequel is already in the works and could end up being even bigger than the first installment now that people know what it's all about. There are some major changes to the source material, but it sounds like that was all in trying to make an original story based on the iconic Chucky franchise Don Mancini created.

Speaking of Don Mancini, he is still working on a Child's Play TV series. Not much is known about the upcoming series, other than the fact that it will continue the Cult of Chucky storyline and that it will premiere next year at some point. Maybe Mancini will give us an update before the end of the year. The interview with Stephen King was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.