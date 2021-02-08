A fresh look at Zack Snyder's Justice League has arrived. The new footage puts the focus on Steppenwolf, who is violently taking out his Amazon opponents. The new clip comes just after it was revealed that the next full-length trailer for the movie will be released on Valentine's Day, which is coming up this weekend. Snyder is just as excited as the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign to share his original vision for the troubled movie, and the time is almost here.

The new clip from Justice League is in black and white. It's taken from what appears to be Zack Snyder's phone as he reveals his editing bay. It's a short clip, but it goes on to show just how brutal Steppenwolf was originally going to be before Snyder had to leave the project. Joss Whedon stepped on board to take over, and along with Warner Bros., they pretty much gutted what Snyder intended to do, leaving a disjointed movie with visual effects that looked like they were never finished.

Along with Henry Cavill's mustache, Steppenwolf was also called out for not looking that great. Something was off with the visual effects, which seems to have been corrected by Zack Snyder and his Justice League team. Nobody, not even Snyder, thought that Warner Bros. would come back and offer him millions of dollars to finish his version of the movie. It was one of the few bright spots of 2020 when Snyder, along with some #ReleaseTheSnyderCut devotees, announced that it was real, and that it was officially coming in 2021. It has since been revealed that the movie, which is now over 4 hours long, will premiere on March 18th.

Over the Super Bowl weekend, Zack Snyder teased some more footage from his Justice League. It was just a brief scene of Ray Fisher's Cyborg playing football, well before his accident. Snyder always intended for Cyborg to have a much bigger part in the movie, but those ideas were left on the cutting room floor when Joss Whedon came on board and took over the long and extensive reshoots. Snyder has teased a lot of extra Cyborg material that did not make it in the theatrical cut, which has all been put back in.

As for Ray Fisher, he's still publicly fighting with WarnerMedia, though he vows to promote the Snyder Cut of Justice League, along with the rest of the cast. Zack Snyder has promised a promotional campaign, but it's not clear what that will be made up of, aside from the brand-new trailer that will premiere later on this week. It's an exciting time for #TheReleasTheSnyderCut movement, who took a lot of time over the years to promote the movie, while also raising money for good causes. Hopefully all of the work and waiting will be proven to have been worth it when the movie premieres next month. The new Justice League footage was originally uploaded to Zack Snyder's official Vero account.