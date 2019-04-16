Late Friday the 13th Part 2 star Steve Dash will be remembered in an all new documentary set to premiere this month on YouTube. Called Steve Dash: Husband, Father, Grandfather, the doc will be free to watch on the Slash 'N Cast YouTube channel when it premieres live on April 26. A trailer has been released which previews the movie, featuring interview bits from other Jason actors like Kane Hodder and C. J. Graham.

Footage from Dash's final interview are also included in Steve Dash: Husband, Father, Grandfather. Because the actor's passing still feels fresh for the fans who loved him, viewing the doc is likely to be a very emotional experience.

In December, Steve Dash sadly passed away at the age of 74. The horror star had been suffering from complications due to diabetes, resulting in the amputation of one of his legs. Dash was providing fans consistent updates on his health on social media, receiving love and support to help him with these difficulties. Unfortunately, Dash took a turn for the worse, and his death was reported soon after. Because he had been making frequent convention appearances and was still active as an on-screen performer, the Jason actor's passing was made all the more shocking for the fans he'd been getting to know for the past several years.

For horror fans, Dash is best known as the man behind the sack in Friday the 13th Part 2, playing the masked version of Jason Voorhees. Although another actor plays Jason when he is unmasked momentarily, it's Dash in the mask for the majority of the movie. Because Jason was only shown as a child in the original Friday the 13th, Dash was instrumental in shaping the familiar adult version of the character we all know and love. Although Jason wouldn't don the hockey mask until the following movie, "Sackhead Jason" remains a fan favorite in his own right, with Part 2 considered by many to be among the best installments of the series.

Before his death, Dash had been working on the fan film Friday the 13th: Vengeance. Completely funded by fans, the movie will keep Jason's spirit alive while the franchise remains tied up in an ugly legal battle. Dash portrays a police officer in the movie, which will make for a stark contrast from playing Jason so many years ago. Fellow Jason actor C. J. Graham joins Dash in the Vengeance cast, playing Jason's father Elias Voorhees. The fan film is currently still in production and is expected to be released this year. It will officially serve as the final on-screen performance of the horror legend's career.

Because Dash had been so involved with the fans prior to his passing, the actor's sudden death was felt all across the horror community. A regular at horror conventions, his presence is already missed by Friday the 13th fans across the world. The documentary debuts on the Slash 'N Cast YouTube channel on April 26 at 8 p.m. EST, and you can watch the trailer for below.