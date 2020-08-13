Jackass star Steve-O taped himself to a Hollywood billboard earlier this morning. The reasoning behind the publicity stunt was to promote his upcoming multimedia comedy special titled Gnarly. Steve-O taped himself on to the billboard with a ton of black tape and was wearing only a diaper for the stunt. He was able to take selfies and post on social media during the whole time he was up there. He had this to say about the publicity stunt.

"I'm attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it's important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I'm happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It's called Gnarly and, If you're over 18, check it out."

On his Instagram stories, Steve-O declared that he was getting sore after an hour-and-a-half. He indicated that the police had been called too. "They say that they're not sure I'm committing any crimes. I don't think so. I paid for the billboard," he said. "Hopefully nobody gets too upset." Firemen were called to the scene where they helped to remove Steve-O from the billboard.

Steve-O's Gnarly special reteams him with some of his Jackass co-stars, who were supposed to be reuniting for a new movie. However, the public health crisis put a stop to that. Gnarly features Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, and more as they pick up where they left off, which even includes Steve-O taped to a mobile billboard as the team hits softballs at him.

Jackass 4 is officially happening, though it is unclear when the gang will be able to get back together and start shooting stunts again. For now, the release date will remain September 3rd, 2021, though that could very well change at any moment. Movie theaters are attempting to reopen, but for the most part, they are shut down across North America. AMC has announced that they will be opening 100 theaters by the end of this month and hope to have two-thirds open by the time September rolls around.

The Gnarly special is available exclusively through Steve-O's website and costs $9.99. The stunt performer is also selling a ton of other products, including his own brand of hot sauce and posters of his mugshot, which he autographs in his own interesting way. So, if you feel the need for more Steve-O in your life, he has you covered with a ton of other products to suit your various needs. You can check out the publicity stunt to promote Gnarly above, thanks to Steve-O's Instagram account.