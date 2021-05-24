Bam Margera says his former Jackass family has left him feeling betrayed, but Steve-O is insisting that this isn't the case. Previously, Margera had revealed through videos posted to Instagram that he had been booted by the studio from the upcoming sequel Jackass 4. At the time, he asked for fans to boycott the movie, claiming he had been unjustly fired for failing to abide by strict conditions set by the studio to stay on the project.

For the most part, the Jackass team has stayed largely silent regarding Bam's dismissal from Jackass 4. Now, Bam Margera is calling attention back to the matter after posting a new video slamming those involved with the project once again. In the footage, Margera claims series creator Jeff Tremaine and co-star Johnny Knoxville misled and mistreated him with their contractual demands.

"So, my family, Jackass, has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me... not all of them, I love all of them and they love me back, but specifically, Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville," Margera explains. "So, I feel like my family has f*cking done everything horrible to me, and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a f*cking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when making a movie with them."

The good news is that Margera says he's getting himself the help he needs. As explained in the video, the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star says he's now getting help from a woman who's also worked with AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler, and so far, he's happy with the progress he's making. It would seem that the train has already left the station as far as getting Bam into Jackass 4 in some fashion, but what matters most is that he's able to stay healthy.

Defending Tremaine and Knoxville, Steve-O also broke his silence on the matter by commenting on Bam's video. From his own official account, Steve-O writes: "Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that sample."

"We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," added the vegan daredevil, who just recently celebrated 13 years of his own sobriety.

Because Ryan Dunn passed away and Bam won't be featured, Jackass 4 might feel like it's missing something, but the rest of the gang will all be included. Directed by Tremaine, the sequel will star Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England. Eric Andre and other special guests will also appear. As of now, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on Oct. 22, 2021. The original video of Bam speaking about Tremaine and Knoxville comes to us from Bam Margera on Instagram.