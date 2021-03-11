Jackass star Steve-O is celebrating thirteen years of sobriety with a before-and-after image showing just how far he's come along. The "before" image, taken in 2006, shows Steve-O perched over a dirty table with a burning cigarette in hand, looking rather strung out. In 2021, the daredevil has replaced his vices with a vegan diet and is really looking better than ever. You can take a look at the photos below.

So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today— thanks to everyone who helped me get here! pic.twitter.com/LDncqH7Z2A — Steve-O (@steveo) March 11, 2021

In the caption, he writes, "So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today- thanks to everyone who helped me get here!"

We of course know Steve-O best for his run on the MTV series Jackass, which saw him putting his body through some of the most painful and/or bizarre performance stunts ever seen on television. He also appeared in the trilogy of Jackass theatrical movies that were released between 2002 and 2010. Along with co-star Chris Pontius, Steve-O also starred in the animal-centric spinoff series Wildboyz between 2003 and 2006.

Steve-O is also set to appear in the upcoming sequel Jackass 4, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this fall. The movie brings back Steve-O and several other Jackass stars like Johnny Knoxville, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England. It also seems that the cast is going all-out for the sequel as well, as both Steve-O and Knoxville were hospitalized in December while filming stunts for the movie. Maybe some things never change.

One person that won't be in Jackass 4 is Bam Margera, whose dismissal from the project has been very public. Margera first announced that he'd been fired from Jackass 4l with videos posted to Instagram. It was then reported that his exit was due to Bam's inability to stay clean during production after he had apparently relapsed. It will be disappointing not to see him in the sequel, but hopefully Margera will soon be able to find his own path towards sobriety.

In 2018, Margera, who had been struggling for years with addictions, shared online that he had relapsed after he was robbed in a taxi. Steve-O had been sober for a decade at the time and spoke about how he wanted to help Bam get better, but also explained that an addict has to be willing to get sober, as it's not something that can be forced.

"When people are on the path, sort of doing the things that sober people do, it's evident," Steve-O said. "It's evident that he's not been ready or willing to do the simple things that sober people do that make our lives really great. It's sad, and I wish that I could somehow force him to want to do these things and get healthy and have a great life, but it doesn't work that way. You can't push people into it."

These days, Steve-O has been hosting the podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride!. With over a million subscribers on YouTube, the Jackass star frequently posts new interviews with celebrity guests like Steve Austin, Mike Tyson, Shaq, Ronda Rousey, and several of his Jackass co-stars. You can check it out on YouTube. This news comes to us from Steve-O on Twitter.