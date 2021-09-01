Steve Urkel is making his return to television in a new animated special with Family Matters star Jaleel White reprising the role. Written and executive produced by Wyatt Cenec, the animated musical holiday special is dubbed Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story. The special is part of a new programming block for Cartoon Network called ACME Night, which debuts later this month.

ACME Night, which is named after the fictional corporation from Looney Tunes cartoons, will debut a new family-friendly movie each week, starting with the DC superhero movie Shazam. The block will also bring about other new titles. Along with Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, other titles announced include Merry Little Batman and an untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons movie. Though the specials will debut on Cartoon Network, they'll be available on HBO Max starting next year.

"In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible," said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "We know families want to spend time together, so we've created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination."

In Did I Do That to the Holidays?The Steve Urkel Story, "the holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa. In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit."

Jaleel White reprises his role as the voice of Steve Urkel in the special. In 2019, he reprised the role in animated form for the cartoon series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? in the episode "When Urkel-Bots Go Bad!" Last year, White also starred in the live-action comedy series The Big Show Show on Netflix. More recently, he has launched a new line of ItsPurpl cannabis products featuring the Purple Urkle strain to be sold at California dispensaries.

Of course, White is best known for playing the role of Steve Urkel on the classic sitcom Family Matters. Originally, Urkel was written as a one-off character, but he took to audiences so well that he was made into a full-time star of the show. The sitcom aired for nine seasons between 1989-1998, making the Urkel character a pop culture icon during the 1990s. Before his voiceover work on Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? and Did I Do That to the Holidays?, White hadn't played the role since 1998's Family Matters finale.

ACME Night launches on Cartoon Network on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Other announced ACME Night events include the three-part Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Harry Potter Wizarding World Competition Event Series, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Along with Shazam, other movies that will air include Man of Steel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Detective Pikachu. This news comes to us from TVLine.