The Los Angeles police department has revealed that Steven Seagal is currently under investigation for sexual assault. The news comes after Jenny McCarthy, Julianna Margulies, Portia de Rossi, and other women came forward to share their experiences of sexual misconduct with the Under Siege actor in November of 2017. All of the accusations that were brought up by the aforementioned women happened over 10 years ago, which makes them past the statute of limitations, but it appears that Seagal may have been involved in an incident of sexual assault within the last 10 years.

Two women have reportedly accused Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct, with one of the women, a Mormon claiming she was raped by Seagal as a teenager back in 1993. Regina Simons, now 43, says that she filmed scenes with the actor for the 1994 movie On Deadly Ground and when filming wrapped, he invited her to a party at his home. When Simons arrived, Seagal was the only one there. He reportedly brought her into another room and then raped her. Simons says that she was only 19 at the time and was not yet sexually active. Another woman, Faviola Davis recalled a "private audition" in 2002 where she was asked to wear a bikini. When she showed up, Steven Seagul began touching her breasts and other areas until she screamed and left the premises.

The LAPD confirmed that they are investigating Steven Seagal, but the police department did not offer up any further details. Actress and former Playboy model, Jenny McCarthy, recalled in November on her SiriusXM radio show that a 1995 audition for Under Siege 2 became inappropriate. McCarthy says Seagal tried to make her get naked even though the script called for no nudity. However, Steven Seagal has since denied the claim. November also saw more actresses come forward to share their stories of sexual misconduct as well.

Julianna Margulies recalled that a casting director sent her to Steven Seagal's apartment late at night. When she arrived, he was only wearing a silk kimono with a firearm clearly visible. Margulies says that Seagal claimed that he was a "healer" and that he wanted to "massage" her. The actress said that she felt "set up" by the casting director and learned from the experience that she should never attend meetings alone. Julianna Margulies was lucky she made it out without incident.

Portia de Rossi had a similar experience as Julianna Margulies, stating that Steven Seagal said that they had to make sure that their chemistry was good enough to land her the part. He then reportedly took out his penis, which sent de Rossi running out the door. Another actor, Lisa Guerrero, alleges that Steven Seagal once conducted a 1996 audition with her for the movie Fire Down Below while wearing only a silk robe. After the audition, Guerrero's manager told her that Seagal was willing to offer her the lead role in the action movie if she attended a "private rehearsal" with him. Rae Dawn Chong recently shared a similar story about an audition with Steven Seagal in a silk robe, but she claims that the former action star exposed himself. Seagal seems to pretty fond of silk kimonos.

Steven Seagal has been spending a decent amount of time in Russia since 2016 when Vladimir Putin granted the washed-up actor citizenship. Seagal is a staunch Putin supporter and avid Republican. He has yet to make a statement in regard to the new legal troubles that face him back in the United States, but he has denied that he was sexually inappropriate with Jenny McCarthy. You can read more about the Los Angeles police department's open investigation into Steven Seagal via The Hollywood Reporter.