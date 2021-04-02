Fresh off an Oscar nomination for his critically acclaimed performance in the drama Minari, The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is now looking to join Get Out director Jordan Peele's mysterious next project. Yeun's role in the movie, the plot, and even the genre are being kept strictly under wraps at present, but we do know that Peele will write and direct the project, and that it is expected to debut on July 22, 2022.

Steven Yeun is best known zombie apocalypse survivor Glenn in the global hit series The Walking Dead. Since leaving the show back in 2016 Yeun has starred in several critically acclaimed projects including the Korean pic Burning, Sorry to Bother You alongside Lakeith Stanfield, and Netflix's Okja. The actor was recently nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in A24's Minari, about a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

Yeun can also currently be heard providing the voice for the titular superhero, Invincible, in Amazon's recently released animated series. Based on the comic book character of the same name by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, the series follows Yeun as Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Should Yeun sign on to Peele's next project, he would join recently announced Keke Palmer (Hustlers), as well as two-time Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, who is also in negotiations to star. It has also been rumored that Breaking Bad star Jesse Plemons is being eyed to star, though this may have now changed.

While very, very little is known about the Jordan Peele project right now, with the story remaining a tantalizing enigma, several details regarding the main characters have come to light courtesy of insider reports and rumors. The characters include "an antagonist, the 'Male Villain' a man in his 20s or 50s" as well as "Artie" another lead and "Winston Claes," a supporting character.

"Artie" is being described as "a lead, Latinx or Native American man in his 20s to early 30s. Artie is a L.A. native and works in the electronics department of a major retail store. Artie is described as genuine, insightful and 'clutch'". The character "Winston Claes" meanwhile "is a supporting character 55-70, this character is open ethnicity. Winston is a Fine Art Photographer whose career-long obsession for perfection has led him to the edge of a dull and unsatisfying end to his career. He radiates succinct weather-beaten insight of a lovably gruff unwilling mentor. Winston is emotionally balanced, but his Achille's heel is his thinly veiled ego."

Jordan Peele will produce, direct, and write the currently untitled project, with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Peter Graf also attached to produce. The Jordan Peele-helmed movie is reportedly set to begin filming in Los Angeles later this year, around April, and will come from Universal Pictures and Peele's production company, Monkeypaw Productions. While the genre of the movie is unknown, it is expected that Peele will continue his legacy of horror tales following the likes of the Oscar-winning Get Out and 2019's Us. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.