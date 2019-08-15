It's a time to rejoice because Dave Chappelle has more to say. Netflix has dropped a surprise trailer for the comedian's new stand-up special called Sticks & Stones. Unfortunately, we don't get to see any snippets from his actual material, but the streaming service makes up for it with a narration by Morgan Freeman.

In the trailer, Dave Chappelle is roaming a desert-like landscape while Freeman narrates. "This is Dave," the epic voice says. "He tells jokes for a living...These days its a high-stakes game." He adds some humor by asking, "How did we get here, I wonder? I don't mean that metaphorically; I'm really asking. How did Dave get here? I mean, what [is this]?" And just in case there is a person alive who has never watched a movie featuring the legendary actor before, he adds "Ah, what do I know? I'm just Morgan Freeman." Chappelle picks up the microphone and takes his place on a stool in front of a white backdrop, and Freeman closes it out with these words.

"If you say anything, you risk everything. But if that's the way it's gotta be, OK, fine, f- it. He's back, folks."

Risking everything is familiar territory for Dave Chappelle. Sticks & Stones is detailed as, "A provocative perspective on the tidal wave of celebrity scandals, the opioid crisis, and more." This brand of comedy has made great strides in the mainstream these days, and it's something Chappelle does well.

Unfortunately, his perspective wasn't always as favored. In 2005, the comedian walked away from a $55 million deal with Comedy Central by leaving his series The Chappelle Show at the height of its success. His aversion to fame and a constant desire to stick to certain conventions the network didn't want led him to leave the series and ultimately the country. His sudden departure was shrouded in gossip and judgement, but his eventual return was a welcome one.

In the new age of streaming, Chappelle burst back onto the stand-up scene to a grateful fanbase. He signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 to perform three stand-up specials, which eventually became four. He also hosted the first post-2016 Presidential election episode of Saturday Night Live. In one of the popular skits, he was featured as the only person in the room unsurprised by the results. Chris Rock eventually joined him on the scene to agree.

Sticks & Stones will be Chappelle's fifth stand-up special in two years. He previously starred in Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits, The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity and Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation.

He also appeared briefly in A Star is Born to deliver a very meta pep-talk to Bradley Cooper's main character. The groundbreaking comedian currently has two Grammys and two Emmys, and in October, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will award Chappelle with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Sticks & Stones will drop on Netflix on August 26. This comes direct from Netflix streaming Youtube channel.