There are few Christmas movies as beloved as the 1990 comedy Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin. Naturally, Hollywood has tried to profit off the movie in various ways ever since. Ryan Reynolds is attached as producer to a movie titled Stoned Alone, which is described as a spiritual successor to Home Alone. Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the original 1990 movie, explained why he finds the concept of Stoned Alone insulting.

"The reboots are just silly to me. When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan - it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners - I thought to myself, 'This is just an insult to the art of cinema. If you're making a comedy, a musical, no matter what film I'm making, my goal is to treat it with the same respect as if I was making The Godfather. Home Alone is not The Godfather, but you have to treat it with that kind of respect and this idea of remaking things that already exist and are working well? Watch the original! Forget about it. It's just never going to be as good."

Aside from producing the movie, Ryan Reynolds may possibly also star in Stoned Alone, which is described as an irreverent, hard-hitting, R-rated take on Home Alone, to be directed by Augustine Frizzell from a script written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Reynolds is set to produce through his Fox-based Maximum Effort production banner, with Maximum Effort's George Dewey serving as executive producer.

According to the film's official description, Stoned Alone tells the story of a twenty-something weed-growing slacker who misses a plane for his holiday ski trip. But whereas Culkin's character Kevin reacts to the same dilemma by eating candy and doing what he wants around the house in the absence of his family, the main character from Stoned Alone chooses to get high, which fuels his paranoia. When thieves show up to steal from his home, the stoned slacker has no choice but to thwart their machinations while high.

Stoned Alone is not the only movie that Chris Columbus has a problem with. Disney+ is also rebooting the original Home Alone with a film that centers around a new kid named Max. According to Columbus, making something original would be a better use of Disney's resources than a retread of his film that will never match up to the original.

"Nobody got in touch with me about [the reboot] and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film-a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

This story originated at Independent with additional details regarding Stoned Alone coming from Deadline.