Stone Cold Steve Austin will be the subject of a new documentary in the works from the producers of the acclaimed Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance. Directed by Jason Hehir, The Last Dance explores the career of NBA legend Michael Jordan, focusing particularly on his final season with the Chicago Bulls. After premiering on ESPN in April and becoming more widely available on Netflix, the docuseries was met with immense critical acclaim, earning a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes along with award wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the TCA Awards.

In a new video interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin will be the next subject the Last Dance team takes on. As Garcia has spoken at length with Austin on a popular episode of her Chasing Glory podcast, The Last Dance producer Jacob Rogal gave her a call to discuss interviewing her for a new documentary focusing on the Texas Rattlesnake. It also sounds like the new doc could be arriving in 2021.

"WWE reached out to me first. They were like, 'The producer from The Last Dance is going to reach out to you. They want you involved in the documentary.' I was like, 'Wait, what?' So, I end up getting reached out by them, and it was funny because my husband and I were currently watching that documentary as this message was happening. So when [producer Jacob Rogal] reached out to me, I'm like, 'Jake, I'm literally watching your documentary right now. This is amazing.' Come to find out, they want to do a documentary for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and it's coming out next year."

Garcia also says she was told that her interview with Austin on her podcast was what made the Last Dance team realize that they "wanted to do a different documentary, because he's had a few already." She adds that Rogal told her that he felt inspired to dive into Austin's life story after hearing about how the world-famous wrestler was once so shy that he couldn't even order food "from the Dairy Queen," only to later become one of the best talkers in the history of the wrestling business.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who'd feuded with Austin on television for years in the 1990s, will also be getting his own docuseries. In the works at Netflix, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that her father will be featured in a new docuseries split up into four episodes. Bill Simmons will executive produce alongside Chris Smith and WWE Studios. It's not yet clear if the two projects are connected.

Last year, it had also been reported that WWE and A&E were partnering up to produce five new Biography episodes featuring WWE Hall of Famers. Along with Austin, new episodes are set to highlight "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels. Premiere dates have not yet been revealed. This news comes to us from Chris Van Vliet on YouTube.