Home Alone is getting the reboot treatment. But it's not what you think. This won't be a family friendly comedy that's viewed around the Thanksgiving dinner table. This will be an R-rated stoner comedy. And it's coming from one of the filthy masterminds behind Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds is set to produce Stoned Alone. This new version is being called more of a reimagining. It's still coming from 20th Century Fox, the studio that gave us the original. And it appears that they're getting their rocks off and their socks off before Fox becomes swallowed up by Disney. Because we can't imagine Alan Horn being okay with this.

Stoned Alone will carry the same spirit as Home Alone. It will be a fine blend of that original John Hughes holiday classic mixed with a bunch of raunchy jokes. The movie is currently in development. But it isn't noted whether or not this will be a Christmas timed release.

Augustine Frizzell has already been hired to direct the stoner comedy. The script is coming from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, who took an original idea from Fox executive Matt Reilly and ran with it. This team better jog on pretty fast, because we can't imagine Disney letting this one continue if it doesn't make the Disney-Fox deal deadline. Here is the synopsis.

"Stoned Alone centers around a twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle."

Ryan Reynolds will produce Stoned Alone through Maximum Effort, his production banner at Fox. Maximum Effort's George Dewey will executive produce. Augustine Frizzell is an emerging comedic talent who directed the Sundance favorite Never Goin' Back. The writers worked on the Workaholics crew's Netflix original movie The Package, which is about a teen who cuts his privates off while partying in the woods, and must rush to save them.

Macaulay Culkin has been in the press a lot lately, promoting his Bunny Ears podcast. He seems ready to get back in the spotlight, so why not recast him in the lead. I think fans would actually like to see that. The original Home Alone franchise made the actor a household name. It was a huge hit, earning $476 million back in 1990. It spawned two sequels and remains a holiday classic to this day. This news originally broke at Deadline