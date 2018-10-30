Anna Kendrick has signed on for the sci-fi thriller Stowaway, the second film from the duo behind the Cannes Official Selection Arctic. As with Arctic, the film will be directed by Joe Penna and co-written by Penna & Ryan Morrisson. Morrison will also serve as executive producer. XYZ Films will produce alongside Rise Pictures and augenschein Filmproduktion, with XYZ and CAA Media Finance handling financing and sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

Shortly after takeoff, the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship's medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favor of a grim outcome.

Kendrick, who is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Up in the Air and as the lead of the Pitch Perfect franchise, can currently be seen in theaters in the thriller A Simple Favor.

Joe Penna, who became one of YouTube's early stars through his MysteryGuitarMan channel, transitioned seamlessly into filmmaking with his feature directorial debut, Arctic. The film, which stars Mads Mikkelsen, premiered as part of the Official Selection at this year's Cannes Film Festival. North American rights were acquired by Bleecker Street Media (Collette, Disobedience, Captain Fantastic).

Stowaway marks the second collaboration between XYZ and Penna and Morrison following Arctic. XYZ will also continue sales at AFM on a number of titles including Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, The Silencing starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Titan starring Lily Collins, and Vivarium starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.

Kendrick is represented by CAA & Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Penna and Morrison are represented by CAA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman LLP.

XYZ Films is an integrated content company whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As an independent production company and worldwide sales agency, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. XYZ recently won the 2017 Sundance Grand Jury Prize for Macon Blair's I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore.

Rise Pictures acts as the film and television production arm under the Rise banner and co-produces, finances and produces a diverse slate of films and television programs with storytelling and visual effects demands - creating exciting and immersive new worlds for global audiences implemented by Rise | Visual Effects Studios. Rise Pictures stands for a wide spectrum of both commercial and innovative cinema and television. The company is spearheaded by Ulrich Schwarz, alongside Sven Pannicke and Robert Pinnow. Currently Rise Pictures is co-producing Constantin Film's major international animation production Dragon Rider, based on award-winning author Cornelia Funke's children's fantasy novel.