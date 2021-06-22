Courage the Cowardly Dog is back for an all new adventure with the Scooby-Doo gang. The two iconic animated dogs will team up for the animated crossover movie Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, which is set to be released on Digital and DVD this fall. A new trailer has also been released for the movie, which you can take a look at below.

"[The movie] is definitely going to trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows, and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers," director/producer Cecilia Aranovich said in a statement, per Syfy Wire.

"Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production," Aranovich added. "But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage. The movie is filled with Easter eggs from the first Courage series, and it is packed with quirky humor, offbeat characters, outlandish action scenes and, of course, the mystery factor that is inherent in every Scooby-Doo! plot."

A logline for the movie reads: "An original animated feature so exciting it's scratching at the door! Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge."

"Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They'll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out? Try not to get scared. We double-dog dare you!"

Straight Outta Nowhere is written by Mike Ryan. It features the voice talents of Grey Griffin (Daphne Blake), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy Rogers), Kate Micucci (Velma Dinkley), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo, Fred Jones) and Jeff Bergman (Eustice Bagge). Marty Grabstein also returns as the voice of Courage, reprising his role from the original animated series created by John r. Dilworth.

Meanwhile, the world of Scooby-Doo will be further expanded with other upcoming projects. Recently, it was revealed that a sequel to the movie Scoob! is in the works from the same creative team. A reimagining of Velma's origin story with Mindy Kaling voicing the character in a world without Scooby-Doo is also happening at HBO Max. Meanwhile, the CW has ordered a Scooby-Doo reunion special for this holiday season that will serve as an animated spoof of television cast reunions.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will be released on Digital and DVD in September.