With Netflix's Stranger Things having been turned upside down thanks to the ongoing global situation, fans are wondering how this turmoil will have affected the upcoming fourth season. Well, star Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, believes that the production pause could very well have helped. The actress has remained positive about the delay saying that it could be perceived as a "blessing for the writers", who have had more time to "just sit down, think, and create".

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. It takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there's a kind of 'writing as we're going', but it seems they've had enough time."

The actress went on to hint that the fourth season was now fully written and polished, in stark contrast to how production usually plays out, with Natalia Dyer adding that the writers have it "all down". Despite the constant upheaval to production, Dyer suggested that this season of Stranger Things could be the best so far saying, "I'm excited by the scripts. I'm excited for everything that this season is going to be."

Not much is known about the direction of the fourth season of Strangers Things, however what we do know is that it will further explore the mythology, as well as bring back David Harbour's character, Jim Hopper. Despite seemingly meeting his demise at the end of the third season, the Stranger Things season 4 trailer has already shown us that the beloved character's stubbornness is powerful enough to even beat death. From the trailer, Hopper is now being imprisoned in Russia, where he is sure to face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything, and will no doubt once again thrust the small town of Hawkins back into turmoil.

Harbour has revealed a few intriguing details regarding the fourth season, with the actor say that Eleven will discover "five boxes, one of which has Brenner's stuff from Hawkins Lab, one of which says 'Dad,' and one of which says 'Vietnam,' and one says 'New York.'"

He also divulged that the upcoming series would feature a "big reveal" about Jim Hopper, with the actor saying, "I'm so excited about revealing this aspect of the character. It's one of the things that I've known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven't expressed it yet. And finally, we're gonna express it in a big way. It's my favorite thing about him that you guys don't know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and dad. And I'm really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he's doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that."

Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things began back in February 2020, with the season expected to be released during the 2020-21 television season. However, filming of the series was halted in March due to current circumstances, leaving it with no current release date. Earlier this month, it was suggested that filming on the series was moving "tentatively" towards a September start date. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.