While we still don't know when Netflix will be taking us back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the massively anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things, we have a first look at four new characters arriving into the series when it does finally return. One of the biggest pieces of news from the third day of Geeked Week, the Duffer brothers made and appearance to announce the new cast and a little insight about the characters they will be playing.

After posting on Twitter announcing "roll call", the official Stranger Things handle posted four individual photos of the new cast members, all of which were purposely upside-down. This news arrives not long after the first Stranger Things Season 4 trailer arrived, teasing the return of Dr. Brenner.

In order, the new arrivals are Amybeth McNulty, most recently seen in Anne With An E, Myles Truitt, from Queen Sugar and Black Mafia Family, Regina Ting Chen, from Queen of the South and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Grace Van Dien, of Charlie Says and The Village. Not content with revealing the actors, Netflix also posted the character names and a tantalizing brief on each one, all of which have nasty little sting in the tail. Here is the official rundown.

Amybeth McNulty will play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Myles Truitt will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life...until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students-especially those struggling the most.

Grace Van Dien as Chrissy, Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

McNulty made an appearance from the set of the series during the Duffers' segment, popping in to say hello, as you do, but there were no more details about her character or rest of the new faces. We will obviously just have to wait patiently like good little children until filming completes and Netflix feel like we have suffered enough.

While the majority of people on Twitter were happy to see the new additions, and indeed to see anything about the upcoming season, some were not quite as happy with the announcement, disappointed that the Duffers were seemingly taking focus away from the original characters still there since this all began.

They introduced like 3 new regulars and 8 new recurring characters sometime earlier this year. Billy, Max, and Robin were the only additions I could tolerate and they should definitely be focusing more on the cast they already have. — ???????????? ???????????????????????? • ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@azurealcantara) June 9, 2021

I think the Duffers get lazy or bored developing the characters they already have, and then they keep introducing new characters every season and forget about their main characters lol — liz zenik ???? (@spaceprinceben) June 9, 2021

It should really be pointed out, that not everyone made it out of the third season alive, so having a few more bodies in there probably wouldn't be a bad thing. Though, we do know that Hopper is alive. With rumors that this season will take us out of Hawkins and into the wider Stranger Things world, it is not too far a stretch to believe that a few new faces will help with that. How all of this ties together will be revealed in good time, but for every fan of the show out there, that time couldn't come quick enough even if it happened yesterday.