In a recent tweet, Robert Englund, famous actor known for his iconic role as Freddy Krueger in 'A Nightmare on Elmstreet' series, has revealed he is on set in Atlanta for Stranger Things season 4. The popular Netflix series, which pays homage to the horror and sci-fi movies of the late '70s and '80s, has already had quite a few Freddy callbacks. So to see the man himself on set is pretty exciting for genre fans.

I’m inside in Atlanta to shoot @strangerthings Rosenbaum got inside of me this week on his show @insideofyoupodcast - check it out ???? ????https://t.co/1GzZ9P03xl



Listen:https://t.co/ITf8xcD3tu



Watchhttps://t.co/zeNiEpfRJdpic.twitter.com/PIT5cKsXc8 — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) May 11, 2021

Back in November 2020, the ﻿Stranger Things﻿ Twitter account announced Robert Englund's casting in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. Englund will be playing Victor Creel who is described as 'a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950's.

Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/QsuaGTVqDf — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Fans will recognise Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger from the 1984 hit, ﻿The Nightmare on Elm Street﻿ and its many sequels. Since the release of the film, Krueger has become a household name, scaring adults and children alike for the past thirty-five years. ﻿This casting follows suit for ﻿Stranger Things,﻿ who are known for casting the stars of famous '80s flicks such as Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine and Sean Astin.

﻿Alongside his work as Freddy Krueger, Englund has guest starred in an episode of ﻿Supernatural﻿ and voiced The Riddler in the animated ﻿The Batman﻿ series between 2005 - 2007. Since his film debut in 1973, he has appeared in over 75 films and four television shows. And he even climbed back into the makeup chair to portray Freddy Krueger yet again in an episode of The Goldbergs.

﻿As well as confirming Englund's casting back in 2020, it was also revealed that Eduardo Franco, Jamie Cambell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko and Joseph Quinn have all joined the shows as new recurring characters. This mix of actors will be playing characters from Eddie, the leader of the Hawkins Middle School D&D club, to Colonel Sullivan, who 'believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all'.

﻿Stranger Things 4﻿ was announced in September 2019, only a few months after the release of the successful third season. Filming begun in February last year, but was halted in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. ﻿After several delays, filming continued again in September 2020. ﻿During these delays, the Duffer Brothers, who write and produce the show, revealed that they have finished writing the latest season and have a confirmed roadmap for where the show is heading.

﻿Last week, a second teaser trailer was released, showing the inside of Hawkins Laboratory and its young occupants. In the minute long teaser, we see the back and hear the voice of Matthew Modine's character from the first season, Brenner. It is currently unknown whether Modine will reprise his role of the evil Dr. Brenner. At the end of the latest teaser, we get a glimpse of a young Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) suggesting potential flashbacks to El's time in the lab before she escaped prior to the first season.

The first teaser was released on Valentines Day last year, appropriately titled 'From Russia With Love', which revealed that police chief Hopper (played by David Harbour) is alive after his apparent death at the end of the third season. So far little is known about the fourth season, but it has been teased as the 'scariest season yet' by Gaten Materazzo, who plays Dustin. It is currently unknown when the fourth season will air, but it is expected to release late this year/early next year.