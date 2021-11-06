Fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things rejoice! The latest teaser trailer for season 4 has just dropped in honor of "Stranger Things Day" and it looks as if the carnage is coming to California. Since the third season of Stranger Things came to an explosive end, in what seems like an eternity ago, way back in 2019, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers family have apparently finally had enough of the strange (and deadly) things taking place in the very unfortunate town of Hawkins, Indiana. See what awaits them next in the trailer below.

The trailer shows a returning Eleven penning an expository letter to her boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) detailing her new life in the Golden State, trying to be as positive as possible, given the circumstances. Despite the zeal in her letter and the fact that she seems to have escaped the slew of deadly interdimensional creatures of Hawkins (for now), we're shown that not all is perfect for our once-powerful protagonist. It's been some time since they last saw each other and, despite her letter claiming she's made lots of friends, we see her being blanked by classmates, laughed at, and even attacked with a spitball. At least she has Spring Break to look forward to, right? What could possibly go wrong...right?

Well, if this trailer is anything to go by, we can expect a whole heap to go wrong. The end of the trailer is a quick-fire montage of chaos, gunfights, chases, and explosions. While not much is given away in terms of plot, it is certainly enough to whet the whistles of fans who have eagerly been waiting for the 2022 season premiere for the last couple of years.

As for what we do know, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer have released the following statement regarding the fate of fan favourite Hopper (David Harbour): "We're excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway, and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything... "

We also know that the show's main cast will continue to consist of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono, with Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson promoted to series regulars. It has also been announced that joining the cast will be horror icon Robert Englund, best known for his haunting portrayal of the serial slashing killer Freddy Kruger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Following multiple delays and setbacks brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was confirmed that filming had officially wrapped in September of this year. While there is no exact release date set in stone, it is known that Stranger Things season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.