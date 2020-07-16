The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things celebrated the show's 4th anniversary on social media this week. It's hard to believe, but it has been four years since the Duffer Brothers introduced us to the Upside Down and Hawkins, Indiana. The hit series premiered on July 15th, 2016 where it slowly started to gain momentum. By the time the fall came around, the series was a worldwide hit for Netflix and turned the young cast into stars. Now, they're all starting to grow up and look a lot different than they did during season 1.

Millie Bobby Brown posted a picture of the Stranger Things cast on the red carpet. She said happy anniversary to her Netflix castmates and told them that she loves them all. Finn Wolfhard also posted an image of the cast, as did Noah Schnapp, who said "happy 4 year anniversary to my favorite show and favorite group of people in the whole world." Caleb McLaughlin posted behind-the-scenes image of the cast, that appears to be the most recent out of everything posted yesterday.

The cast of Stranger Things was able to get back together earlier this year for season 4 production. However, like every other major production, it was shut down, due to current events. We've already seen the season 4 teaser, but it looks like it's going to be a long time before we get to see the finished product, which might prove to be a problem for the cast and crew since the young cast is growing up so fast. Things might have to get changed up a bit when production is able to resume. As to when that will be able to happen, that is unclear at the moment.

While we don't know a whole lot about Stranger Things season 4, we do know that Hopper is alive and not so well, which is a relief for fans who feared he died at the end of season 3. As for when the season will take place, that is also unclear, though it has been rumored that it will be a Christmas setting. We've seen Halloween and summer time, so it seems like a safe bet that the Duffer Brothers are following the same seasonal pattern. Maybe we'll see some Gremlins references.

The cast of Stranger Things includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, and Dacre Montgomery. Everybody is on board for the upcoming 4th season, we'll just have to continue to be a bit more patient than we were last time. Netflix will keep everyone up to date as to when production will be able to fire back up again. In the meantime, you can check out some of the 4th anniversary images from the cast below, starting with Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram account.