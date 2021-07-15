Netflix has joined its subscribers in celebrating the fifth anniversary of Stranger Things, one of the most popular of all of the streaming platform's original shows. Debuting on Netflix in 2016, the 80s-set series follows a group of youths surrounded by supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The series has since run for three seasons, achieving international acclaim while pulling in record viewership for Netflix.

In honor of its fifth anniversary, Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things with a video posted looking back at the beginning of the series. Taking to Twitter with the clip, Netflix boasted the show's overall viewership posted: "Stranger Things premiered 5 years ago today - and in that time, 196 million households have chosen to watch at least one episode of the show! Let's go back to where it all began..."

Posting some images of the Stranger Things cast over the years, the official account for the hit series added: "Putting these pics here to turn your brain upside down."

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and David Harbour. Newcomers to the fourth season's cast include Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco.

Last year, Netflix provided our first look at Stranger Things 4 with a new teaser. It revealed that Harbour's Hopper has since wound up in a Russian prison, but how exactly he got there remains to be seen. Back in Hawkins, the other characters will meanwhile have to face a new threat as teased by the creators.

"We're excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway-and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" the Duffer Brothers said when the teaser was released. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything."

The duo added: "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime - pray for the American."

In May, Netflix released another teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4. This one specifically focused on Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven with the fan favorite character locked up in the institution she was raised in. A voice asks her if she's listening, and her eyes dart open before the teaser ends. The video raises more questions than anything else, leading fans to wonder what exactly is in store for Eleven come Stranger Things 4.

Happy 5th anniversary to Stranger Things. The first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, the streamer hasn't yet set an official premiere date for Stranger Things 4, but David Harbour said in June that the season was on track to wrap filming in August. We aren't likely to see the new episodes until 2022. The recent celebration of the show's fifth anniversary was posted by Netflix on Twitter.

