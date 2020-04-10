The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things are stuck in the house just like everybody else is at the moment. They were all supposed to be together shooting the upcoming season 4, but the world's current state of affairs put a halt to that. Luckily, most of the cast has been pretty active on Instagram, sharing with fans what they've been up to while being indoors for nearly a month.

Eleven/Jane Hopper actress Millie Bobby Brown seems to be the most active member of the Stranger Things cast on social media while staying in and around her house. She's been posting pictures and videos of herself, along with her dogs, while engaged in various activities. She even took some time out of her day to shade the people who have been dragging Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot's take on John Lennon's Imagine in her own version of the hit song. Brown also revealed that she has been watching The Crown, The Society, and plans on watching All American next.

Finn Wolfhard has been hard at work on some music while being stuck at home, since his summer movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed. The Stranger Things star recently announced a new band on Instagram called The Aubreys, which he is actively promoting, while advising fans to stay indoors. Wolfhard has also been sharing some of his photography on Instagram too, giving fans some insight into his creative process. For the most part, the Mike Wheeler actor seems to have had music take up the most of his time as he hopes to have The Aubreys go on tour next year, opening for larger bands like Wilco and The Flaming Lips.

Netflix star Noah Schnapp admits right from the start that he's pretty bored in his Instagram profile. Schnapp has been interacting quite a bit with Stranger Things fans on the social media platform. A lot of people are bored at the moment, but it's for the better. As for Schnapp's co-star Gaten Matarazzo, he really isn't too active on Instagram, so it's unclear what he's been up to except for promoting the Stranger Things episode of Carpool Karaoke, which they shot last summer. Matarazzo thought that fans could use the distraction while watching the cast all sing and he was right.

Caleb McLaughlin has also been pretty active on Instagram and he appears to be rather bored. McLaughlin also shared the Stranger Things episode of Carpool Karaoke promo, but for the most part, it doesn't look like he likes this social distancing all that much.

His co-star David Harbour has also been quite active on Instagram. He clearly enjoyed watching Tiger King, along with the rest of the world and he has been trying to connect fans together who are all going through the same things. Last week, he invited Stranger Things fans to text him about their experiences. Additionally, Harbour has tried to tell people not to hoard supplies so that others can have equal access.

Joe Keery seems to be having an alright time while staying indoors. He has been posting funny pictures of himself from over the years on Instagram. He also appears to be doing a lot of music like Finn Wolfhard. Keery's Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton hasn't been too active and Natalia Dyer hasn't posted anything since 2019.

Dacre Montgomery has been active, but is mostly just sharing his own photography, while his on-screen sister, Sadie Sink, hasn't posted in quite a while. Winona Ryder doesn't seem to have an official Instagram account.

Maya Hawke has shared quite a lot with Stranger Things fans over the past few weeks. She has been recommending books on Instagram and also has an album coming out soon. Her first single, "By Myself," was just released and she has been wishing everybody well. For the most part, it seems that most of the cast has been keeping busy with other creative outlets that they can accomplish in the house, which is what everybody should be doing at the moment. You can check out previous episodes of Stranger Things on Netflix streaming app and then check out some Instagram posts below.