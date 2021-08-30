Netflix began the first test in their plan to add mobile games to their streaming service. Two Stranger Things titles are available for now in a limited release, exclusively in Poland. The games can be played on the Android. Unfortunately for consumers in the United States and most other countries, the video games are only able to be played in Poland. Users in the nation will have the opportunity to be the first to play games with Netflix's new plan.

Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

For subscribers, the news of having Stranger Things as the first part of the gaming strategy is not a shock. For example, the corporation already launched video games based on the property. Additionally, the tv show is one of the most popular on the streaming service. The game with the same name as the show originally debuted in 2016. Numbers provided by Netflix describe the series as one of their most watched. Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to come in 2022. No exact release date has been announced at the time this article was written.

In the age of digital media, many fans are annoyed with the constant presence of ads in mobile games. Fortunately, the Netflix titles will not have any ads or in-app purchases. The games will be a part of the Netflix streaming plan. In the Android app, mobile games will be under a new menu that states, "Play Mobile Games". Consumers who click on a title will be brought to the Google Play Store to download it. A possibility is for the games to be more fully integrated into the Netflix app in the future.

Descriptions of the new games reads, "Adventure game Stranger Things 3: The Game, developed by studio BonusXP, is a companion game to Season 3 of series, letting you play through familiar events from the series while also "uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets!" according to its description. "Stranger Things: 1984" is described as a stylized, retro action adventure similar to the arcade games from back in the '80s, letting players solve puzzles and collect Eggos and gnomes along the way."

After unveiling its second quarter earnings for the year, Netflix discussed their plans for entering the video game industry. The process will start with mobile games, with other types that could be created in the years to come. The company sees video games as a new content category to help gain and keep customers. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said, "[W]e think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games." The business hired video game veteran Mike Verdu, who used to work at Facebook's Oculus Studios and EA, as their vice president of game development.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has talked about not wanting to necessarily make revenue from video games. In an interview about what new areas Netflix is creating would become important profit pools, Hastings explained, "None of them - they're not designed to be. Initiatives like video games are about enhancing the big service that we have. We are really a one-product company." That one product is meant to be the combination of television and film.

In the Q2 earnings interview, Netflix's Chief Product Officer described, "Netflix plans to create games based on its original TV shows and films, as well as introduce completely new games and license some titles." Not only will adaptations be included, but also titles that are completely original. This news comes from Variety.