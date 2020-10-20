Despite seemingly meeting his demise in the finale of season 3, actor Dacre Montgomery's character Billy Hargrove may well be returning for season 4 of Stranger Things. While nothing whatsoever has been confirmed, Montgomery recently shared an image of himself under the guise of what appears to be Billy, as well as tagging a Stranger Things make-up artist.

Sporting the same fluffy, mullet-like hairstyle and little moustache along with a necklace that looks a lot like Billy's, Montgomery's post has Stranger Things fans hopeful that we have not seen the last of the charismatic lifeguard. Season 3 saw Billy possessed by The Mind Flayer, which used his body to kidnap various residents of Hawkins in order to build a much larger monster. In the end, and spurred on by memories of his mother, Billy sacrifices himself to save Eleven and the gang, apologizing to his stepsister for all his misdeeds before dying.

At the time, Dacre Montgomery explained that Billy's death had always been planned saying, "We constructed it this way from the beginning. I knew it was coming in that this was going to be the outcome. And I don't think I would have been given the season that Billy had if I wasn't dying. I think because I was on my way out, I was given an amazing opportunity to do a wide array of things. I'm very grateful." Suddenly, his return does not sound too likely.

The image of the actor as Billy may well just be a throwback to old times, but he would certainly not be the first Stranger Things character to be resurrected from what should have been certain death. While not much is known about the direction of the fourth season of Strangers Things, we do know that it will bring back David Harbour's character Jim Hopper. The third season ended with an explosive finale that found Harbour's beloved Jim Hopper disappearing without a trace. Assumed dead, Hopper is in fact now a prisoner in a mysterious Russian gulag, where he is sure to face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything, and will no doubt once again thrust the small town of Hawkins back into turmoil.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will continue to be produced by the Netflix series creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson. The show's main cast are all set to return with the likes of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono, with Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman all set to reprise their roles.

Production of the fourth season began in February 2020, with the season expected to be released during the 2020-21 television season. However, production of the series was halted in March due to current circumstances, leaving it with no current release date. Filming started up again at the end of last month, but the series does not yet have a release date. This comes to us courtesy of Dacre Montgomery's official Twitter account.