Netflix is cruelly drip, drip, dripping out small sips of the upcoming season of Stranger Things. Today they dropped a pic of Hopper with his trusty flame thrower ready to torch some Upside Down buns, or Russians? They're killin' me, Smalls. And that jacket almost took me down an Etsy rabbit hole. Don't leave yet, there's plenty of options. The team behind the show took to Twitter today teasing us with, "Can't stop thinking about this." The replies of "Me too!" were too many to count.

David Harbour posted the pic on his Instagram with a funny response from an impatient fan. I feel ya!

"Ya boy Jim gonna bring the HEAT to 2022...(sorry, sorry). Go check out the sneak peak on every cast member's Instagram. Psyched to work with Xavier who is directing all episodes of season 5! (I can't believe I have to do this, but in the age of internet click bait nonsense...the season 5 reference is a joke referring to a comment made on @netflix page about how long the show takes to film that I thought was funny."

"Since season 4 has already been shot (mostly), the only way to make a joke about this person possible directing the show would be if the show had a 5th season. I personally have no knowledge of a fifth season, nor do I know if Netflix has made any decisions regarding further seasons of the show. It is a joke, based on a silly premise. Please stop writing articles about dumb shit we all say. I have nothing to 'reveal'. Absolutely nothing. Except that Hopper looks awesome this season and I'm excited for you to see it. And I'm just another dummy, making dumb jokes on this silly app cause I need attention apparently. But we'll save my psych profile for another post."

Other tidbits have been given via Twitter recently including new cast members Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes, Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life...until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control, Regina Ting Chen aka Ms. Kelly: a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students - especially those struggling the most, and Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school, but beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. pic.twitter.com/2pVBMpsYxX — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2021

Series producer Shawn Levy gave us this hint. "I have been, along with the (Duffer) brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now. So not quite done filming. (We'll be done) imminently. All I can say is by the time this airs, we'll at least have given the world a ballpark. And I'm not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known." I guess I can't complain too much, as they just gave us a new teaser sneak peek with a 2022 release date.

But, y'all? They left us hanging in the season 3 finale with some major questions to be answered. SPOILERS! LOOK AWAY! With Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and El (Millie Bobby Brown) leaving Hawkins in search of greener pastures, how will Hopper (David Harbour) and El reunite? Are Joyce and Hop ever going to get that date at Enzo's for great Italian?﻿ Does El's wound heal and allow her powers to return? Do they bring back Alexei? We all love Alexei and his Slurpees!﻿ And we all saw that little Demogorgon in the Russian prison. The nightmare of the Upside Down isn't over yet. And finally, finger's crossed, will Dusty Buns have another Captain & Tennille moment with his previously elusive Camp Know Where girlfriend Suzie-poo? Turn around... Look at what you seeeee...