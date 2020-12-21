Stranger Things is in the middle of production in its fourth season. Fans are hyped to see what the show's creators the Duffer Brothers have in store for audiences. Recently, People magazine published an interview with one of the show's lead actors David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper. Harbour revealed that the upcoming season is his favorite one yet because of the direction in which it takes the character of Hopper.

"[The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer), are] very responsive to the fan response [but also] a step ahead with the script. [Audiences will] see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for ... but you'll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors. And one of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he's a man of justice [and] he now has become a prisoner. He's trapped and he's isolated. And we get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at. This season is my favorite because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he's really made up of."

The previous season of Stranger Things ended on a cliffhanger, as it appeared as if Hopper had sacrificed his life in the battle against the denizens of the "Upside Down". A final scene, however, confirmed that Hopper was still alive, but somehow trapped in a Russian prison. According to David Harbour, the tricky set of circumstances will allow audiences to dive deeper into Hopper's past.

"You really do get to see a lot of his backstory of who he was as a warrior in a sense and sort of the mistakes he made in the past come back to visit him. And he just sort of unfolds."

While Hopper has an important role to play, the central story revolves around the show's young cast of child actors, most of whom have grown into teens and young adults over three seasons. Harbour promised that other characters in the series will receive "great fan service stuff that you love" as they also "get elaborated [on] and reveal different aspects of themselves," while expressing his pride in watching his young co-stars grow up in front of him.

"It really rattles around in your heart, just these ideas of the passage of time and just the fact that the beautiful thing that people are as children, just don't get to remain. The world affects us, the world changes us. We grow, we develop and those beautiful eyes of a child sort of become something different as we age. So it's very moving just to watch them grow up and especially to be like an avuncular father figure on the show and be so protective of those kids. To watch them grow up I get a degree of pride and also fear for all of them."

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawke and Ethan Thurman-Hawke. Season 4 has yet to receive a release date. This news arrives from People.