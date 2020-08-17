With filming on the fourth series of Stranger Things halted shortly after it had begun, you might be surprised to hear that the cast and crew have been able to put a positive spin on the production pause, but that is exactly what star Joe Keery has done. Speaking in a new interview, Keery said that the delay in filming will simply give the creators more time to realise their vision, and get the new series in an even better state than it already was.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that's always good. I guess there's the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That's definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

Joe Keery was then asked whether he had any "hyperbolic statements" to make regarding the upcoming season to which he replied, "'It's crazy! It's crazy!' Hmm, what to say... It'll be worth the wait, hopefully."

Keery is not the only one who thinks the extra time will be used wisely, with his co-star Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, recently saying, "Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it, and it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there's a kind of 'writing as we're going,' but it seems they've had enough time. I think it's maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they've got it all down."

Not much is known about the direction of the fourth season of Strangers Things, but what we do know is that it will further explore the mythology, as well as bring back David Harbour's character, Jim Hopper. Despite seemingly meeting his demise at the end of the third season, the Stranger Things season 4 trailer has already shown us that even being vaporised is not enough to keep Hopper's stubbornness down. From the trailer, Hopper is now being imprisoned in Russia, where he is sure to face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything, and will no doubt once again thrust the small town of Hawkins back into turmoil.

Harbour has revealed a few intriguing details regarding the fourth season, with the actor say that Eleven will discover "five boxes, one of which has Brenner's stuff from Hawkins Lab, one of which says 'Dad,' and one of which says 'Vietnam,' and one says 'New York.'" He also divulged that the upcoming series would feature a "big reveal" about Jim Hopper, with the actor saying, "I'm so excited about revealing this aspect of the character. It's one of the things that I've known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven't expressed it yet. And finally, we're gonna express it in a big way. It's my favorite thing about him that you guys don't know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and dad. And I'm really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he's doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that."

Production on Stranger Things season 4 began back in February 2020, with the season expected to be released during the 2020-21 television season. However, filming of the series was halted in March due to current circumstances, leaving it with no current release date. Earlier this month, it was suggested that filming on the series was moving "tentatively" towards a September start date. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.