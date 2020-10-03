Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed that Stranger Things season 4 has begun production, speaking about the show's upcoming return and stressing how happy she is to go back to work. At the start of the month, Netflix tweeted a photo of a clapperboard along with the vague caption, "Today in Hawkins." This seemingly confirms the rumors that Stranger Things 4 was preparing to start production, showing that filming on the new episodes has apparently begun.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview on Friday night, Brown was directly asked about the tweet and if it truly meant that the fourth season of Stranger Things was now in production. Here's what she had to say in response.

"I guess that's what they're trying to say! Obviously, I just can't wait to get back to work. I miss playing Eleven so much. To think, it's been quite a while since I've just been on set with my friends again, and just playing Eleven, she's always such a challenge to play, and I just miss work, to be honest with you."

Brown's response suggests she personally hasn't been back to Hawkins yet, though it seems that time is coming very soon. Photos posted online this week that are reportedly from the set of Stranger Things 4 have seemingly revealed Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Sadie Sink (Max) preparing to film the new episodes.

Also in her Tonight Show interview, Millie Bobby Brown addressed the difficulties in her acting career, revealing that she failed an audition to appear on Game of Thrones. This disappointment nearly led to Brown quitting acting entirely, as she "really wanted that role." Fortunately, Brown stuck with it, soon after landing her breakout role as Eleven. She also starred in the blockbuster hit Godzilla: King of the Monsters and will reprise her role in next year's sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. Most recently, she starred in the new Netflix movie Enola Holmes, and Brown even told Fallon that she's up for continuing that story as well.

"Ask Netflix please!" Brown exclaimed when Fallon suggested that the movie needs to be made into a franchise.

Enola Holmes stars Brown as the sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill. Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin also star. The movie drew very positive ratings from critics with Brown's performance in particular earning acclaim. Brown also served as a producer on the movie, further expanding her talents behind the camera.

Meanwhile, Brown will continue to appear as Eleven on Stranger Things for the foreseeable future. The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the hit Netflix series, have confirmed that they have plans to continue the series past season 4. As for Stranger Things 4, we'll likely see the series premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021. The streamer has previously released a preview clip featuring David Harbour as Hopper, bringing up many questions that will have to be answered when the show returns.

You can watch Fallon's complete interview with Brown in the video below, courtesy of The Tonight Show on YouTube.