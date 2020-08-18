Stranger Things season 4 will not be the end of the hit Netflix sci-fi series. The show is currently prepping for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, production suffered a major setback, much like many shows did this year, leaving uncertainty in regards to when we will return to Hawkins once again. But creators Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer have assured that the series is not reaching its conclusion just yet.

The Duffer Brothers recently spoke about their show in honor of its Emmy-nominated third season. Naturally, the conversation shifted to season 4. When asked point-blank if that would be the show's final run of episodes, Ross Duffer assured there is still more to come. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The delay] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Previously, Matt Duffer had said that they only expected the show to run for four seasons. So it was a reasonable question. It seems, at the very least, Netflix will extend that to five. As for what we can expect from Stranger Things season 4, Ross Duffer said that they wanted to make it feel like a big, summer blockbuster, which means more action.

"We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again. With season three, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, that gave it this very different feel in terms of both the tone and the colors. We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much. There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary."

Much remains mysterious about season 4. What we do know is that David Harbour will be back as Hopper. Even though he's not dead, he is in Russia for reasons that remain unclear. The creators also say they are "excited" to get back to work, but they are only going to do so when it is safe. Matt Duffer explained that the break has given them more time to work on the scripts.

"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."

The core cast, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Winona Ryder, will be returning for season 4. The original plan was for Stranger Things to return in early 2021. That now seems impossible. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.