Filming on Stranger Things season 4 is expected to wrap filming in less than two weeks according to series producer Shawn Levy. Better yet, a new tease of the upcoming season is also promised to arrive along with the completion of the shoot. It's not quite the same as an official release date, but it's still excellent news for fans eagerly awaiting season 4, as a wrap on filming can only mean that the new episodes can't be too far away.

"I have been, along with the [Duffer] brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now. So not quite done filming. [We'll be done] imminently," Shawn Levy recently said, per Collider. "All I can say is by the time this airs, we'll at least have given the world a ballpark. And I'm not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known."

Levy's answer is about as cryptic as what goes on in the town of Hawkins, the executive producer offered some clarification. He said that the announcement that the project has wrapped will come with "a little taste of something," but not a full trailer. No other hints were given, but that could mean we could be getting another brief video teaser or some other kind of sneak peek at Stranger Things season 4.

This also echoes comments made by Levy in a separate chat with Variety. He noted that the new season was "coming soon enough," adding that a release date announcement was also coming "quite soon." He also teased that the wait will be worth it as Stranger Things season 4 is larger in scale than anything fans have seen from the series yet in its first three seasons.

"I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say season 4 is sprawling," he said. "It's visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons. The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger. It's the scale of this season and the multi-settings of season 4."

We got our first teaser of the fourth season back in February 2020. Without offering any further context, the clip reveals the return of David Harbour as Hopper, only now he's being held captive in a Russian prison. In May 2021, a second teaser was released, providing our first look at Millie Bobby Brown's return as Eleven. With filming soon to be in the can, we're more likely than not to catch more sneak peeks soon, as Levy seems to be promising.

Netflix has not released a debut date or even a window for Stranger Things season 4. The good news is that the shoot is nearly wrapped and updates should start rolling in quickly soon after. In the meantime, you can watch the first three seasons now on Netflix. This news comes to us from Collider.

